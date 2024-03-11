Sporting Life
Mykhaylo Mudryk (left) celebrates with Cole Palmer
Mykhaylo Mudryk (left) celebrates with Cole Palmer

Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle: Cole Palmer stunner helps Chelsea outgun Newcastle

By Sporting Life
21:58 · MON March 11, 2024

Cole Palmer again impressed as his precision strike helped Chelsea to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer had been among the few bright sparks for Chelsea when his goal just before the hour mark put them in front for a second time, before substitute Mykhailo Mudryk rounded Martin Dubravka to seemingly end the contest before a late Newcastle goal made for a tense finale.

Home fans around Stamford Bridge rose to applaud Palmer when he was substituted with five minutes remaining and despite then conceding a second, Chelsea held on and moved to within a point of 10th-placed Newcastle in the Premier League table.

Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville described Palmer as 'something special' after his man-of-the-match display ultimately made the difference against a Newcastle side who had cancelled out Nicolas Jackson's opener through Alexander Isak, and then struck a late consolation as Jacob Murphy blasted home.

More to follow

