England defence not attack will worry Thomas Tuchel in World Cup pursuit

For all the excitement in the run up to Thomas Tuchel’s grand Wembley debut it was always going to feel like a bit of a damp squib in the end. Two efficient and unspectacular wins - more or less identical to any of the last eight years of qualifiers under Gareth Southgate - was the only way his first weekend could have gone.

There really isn’t an alternative when it comes to England qualifiers. Southgate perfected them. Dominate possession against a deep-lying defence terrified of England’s superiority; have your star players score a couple of goals; look competent but vaguely dull for the rest of the 90 minutes. We didn’t learn much from the matches themselves, then, but they did serve as a reminder that managing England has almost nothing to do with what happens in front of a disinterested Wembley crowd in March. Eighteen months of fretting over the Tuchel era will, at best, come down to four knockout ties in June and July 2026, and none of those matches – not tactically, technically, or psychologically – will have anything in common with games against Albania and Latvia. Maybe in glimpses we can ascertain how Tuchel’s England might look in the latter stages of the World Cup, but even these conclusions should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt.

Jude Bellingham and Curtis Jones (then Morgan Rogers) floating higher as double tens, with Bellingham England’s star player free to drop deep and make runs ahead of Harry Kane, stood out, as did using inverted full-backs to help control midfield, albeit at the expense of support for wingers expected to dribble directly at the opposition. There was also a desire to play a more high-tempo and progressive style, not because that’s the tactical blueprint for success but because doing so may give England’s players a sense of purpose and self-belief they so clearly lacked in those fading semi-final and final performances under Southgate.

Tuchel will have learned more on the training pitch

But in all honesty most of what’s written is simply to fill the vacuum. Analysing these games is like watching Manchester City beat Southampton in August sunshine and trying to ascertain whether Pep Guardiola’s side have what it takes to win the Champions League. Instead what we ought to do is start our analysis at the other end and work backwards. The question that really matters is whether by the summer of 2026 England will have the first XI, plus three or four substitutes, required to go all the way. The cold hard quality of the team, and a natural balance between its constituent parts, will ultimately mean a lot more than whether or not Tuchel turns the tactical dial by a couple of degrees.

Attack all good

Midfield options aplenty

Where it gets interesting is central midfield, an area of historic weakness – particularly in terms of bringing players off the bench – but now looking (almost) worthy of Spain’s or Brazil’s. One would hope Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have fully matured into elite players by 2026, ready to support Declan Rice and Jones. England have become so used to scratching their heads over how to formulate a central midfield we have probably lost sight of the fact you only need four eights/sixes. That’s a four to cover all bases, especially if Tuchel wants to use Miles Lewis-Skelly as an auxiliary midfielder.

Defence the real issue