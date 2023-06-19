Bukayo Saka scored a jaw-dropping first career hat-trick as rampant England roared to a 7-0 victory against North Macedonia in Monday’s memorable Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side are all but assured of making it to Germany having reached the halfway point of qualification with four wins from their four Group C games. Harry Kane struck twice in an Old Trafford annihilation that also saw Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips get in on the act, but ever-improving talent Saka was the star of the show with his tremendous treble.

Out. Of. This. World. 🌎



You won't see a better goal than this from Bukayo Saka 😱#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/RNtxRKfAl6 — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023