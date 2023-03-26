England made it back-to-back wins to open their Euro 2024 qualification campaign as goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley.

Kane, who became the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer when he scored from the penalty spot against Italy, converted from close range in the first-half, before Saka's curling effort from distance put the hosts in complete control at the break. Ukraine, featuring in their first Group C contest, struggled to create opportunities as Jordan Pickford went untested in the England goal.

Gareth Southgate opted for three changes to the XI that started in Naples. James Maddison was given his first senior start, while Jordan Henderson and Ben Chillwell also came in for Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw. With Phil Foden unavailable for selection following surgery to remove his appendix, Maddison was deployed on the left side of a front three alongside Kane and Saka. He was given set-piece duties throughout the contest, although his early efforts into the area were comfortably dealt with by the Ukrainian backline. Despite the visitors enjoying the majority of possession in the opening few minutes, the Three Lions quickly established themselves into the game. It would take until the 37th minute for the goal to come though. Saka's floated cross towards the back post was met by Kane, who managed to direct the ball past goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

With their next attack, England had doubled their advantage thanks to a bit of brilliance from Saka. The Arsenal forward received the ball from Henderson outside of the area, turned his defender before unleashing a curling left-footed effort into the top corner. It was Saka's eighth goal for his country, and one that continued his fine international form with four coming across his last six outings for England.

Ukraine naturally enjoyed more possession in the second-half, but failed to find any meaningful route towards Pickford's goal. The away side didn't register a shot after the break, with their two first-half efforts equalling a low 0.14 xG on their overall tally. Ivan Toney made his England debut when he replaced Kane in the 81st minute, and he almost set-up a third, winning a header for Saka to run onto, only for Maddison to fail to control the ball and get a shot away from the edge of the six-yard box. The hosts continued to push in the latter stages. Substitute Conor Gallagher had a shot saved from close range with the resulting corner seeing Harry Maguire's free header comfortably dealt with by the goalkeeper.