Kane was handed a chance to not only break the record but also put his penalty miss in the World Cup loss to France behind him when England were awarded a penalty.

A VAR check ruled handball against Giovanni Di Lorenzo as referee Srdjan Jovanonic pointed to the spot after checking his pitchside monitor.

The England skipper stepped up and made no mistake, sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to claim an unrivalled 54th England goal.

Let's run through Kane’s international goals...

1) England 4 Lithuania 0, European Championship qualifier, March 27, 2015

2) San Marino 0 England 6, European Championship qualifier, September 5, 2015

3) England 2 Switzerland 0, European Championship qualifier, September 8, 2015

4) Germany 2 England 3, friendly, March 26, 2016

5) England 2 Turkey 1, friendly, May 22, 2016

6) Scotland 2 England 2, World Cup qualifier, June 10, 2017

7 and 8) France 2 England 3, friendly, June 13, 2017

9 and 10) Malta 0 England 4, World Cup qualifier, September 1, 2017

11) England 1 Slovenia 0, World Cup qualifier, October 5, 2017

12) Lithuania 0 England 1, World Cup qualifier, October 8, 2017

13) England 2 Nigeria 1, friendly, June 2, 2018

14 and 15) Tunisia 1 England 2, World Cup, June 18, 2018

16, 17 and 18) England 6 Panama 1, World Cup, June 24, 2018

19) Colombia 1 England 1 (England won 4-3 on penalties), World Cup, July 3, 2018

20) England 2 Croatia 1, Nations League, November 18, 2018

21) England 5 Czech Republic 0, European Championship qualifier, March 22, 2019

22) Montenegro 1 England 5, European Championship qualifier, March 25, 2019

23, 24 and 25) England 4 Bulgaria 0, European Championship qualifier, September 7, 2019

26) England 5 Kosovo 3, European Championship qualifier, September 10, 2019

27) Czech Republic 2 England 1, European Championship qualifier, October 11, 2019

28) Bulgaria 0 England 6, European Championship qualifier, October 14, 2019

29, 30 and 31) England 7 Montenegro 0, European Championship qualifier, November 14, 2019

32) Kosovo 0 England 4, European Championship qualifier, November 17, 2019

33) Albania 0 England 2, World Cup qualifier, March 28, 2021

34) England 2 Poland 1, World Cup qualifier, March 31, 2021

35) England 2 Germany 0, European Championship, June 29, 2021

36 and 37) Ukraine 0 England 4, European Championship, July 3, 2021

38) England 2 Denmark 1 (after extra time), European Championship, July 7, 2021

39) Hungary 0 England 4, World Cup qualifier, September 2, 2021

40) England 4 Andorra 0, World Cup qualifier, September 5, 2021

41) Poland 1 England 1, World Cup qualifier, September 8, 2021

42, 43 and 44) England 5 Albania 0, World Cup qualifier, November 12, 2021

45, 46, 47 and 48) San Marino 0 England 10, World Cup qualifier, November 15, 2021

49) England 2 Switzerland 1, friendly, March 26, 2022

50) Germany 1 England 1, Nations League, June 7, 2022

51) England 3 Germany 3, Nations League, September 26, 2022

52) England 3 Senegal 0, World Cup, December 4, 2022

53) England 1 France 2, World Cup, December 10, 2022

54) Italy 1 England 2, European Championship qualifier, March 23, 2023.