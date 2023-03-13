We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Age: 30

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Aston Villa

Country: Argentina A key feature in an Aston Villa side that has anchored itself securely in mid-table in the Premier League, Emiliano Martinez is reportedly the subject of interest from Tottenham, who are eyeing up potential replacements for Hugo Lloris. Having made a name for himself at Arsenal - largely as a back-up option - before his move to the West Midlands, Martinez certainly has elite pedigree. But can he cut it as the main man at a top club?

Having played all but two of Villa's league games, the World Cup winner is indisputably a mainstay of Unai Emery's side and is often acknowledged as having played a starring role in his team's surge away from the drop zone - indeed, Villa conceded seven goals in the two matches he missed. And the numbers suggest that this praise might just be warranted.