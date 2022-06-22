Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
England's Ellen White
England's Ellen White

Ellen White to miss Netherlands game after positive Covid-19 test

By Sporting Life
18:05 · WED June 22, 2022

Ellen White will miss England Women’s friendly against the Netherlands on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Football Association said the Manchester City striker – the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals – had returned home and “will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible”, with no replacement being called up.

England take on the Dutch at Elland Road in the second of three warm-up fixtures ahead of next month’s home European Championship.

Sarina Wiegman’s team, who beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week, conclude the trio of friendlies with a clash against Switzerland in Zurich on June 30 before opening the Euros by taking on Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Latest transfer news and updates

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS