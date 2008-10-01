White, 33, started all six matches this summer as Sarina Wiegman's side became the first English national team to win a major senior tournament since 1966.

After making her England debut in 2010, the Aylesbury-born forward went on to make 113 international appearances, scoring 52 goals - surpassing Kelly Smith's national record of 46 last December.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” said White.

“This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.

“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion.”

Among her other achievements with the Lionesses, White finished joint-top scorer at the 2019 World Cup.

She ends her career with a total of 192 goals in 330 appearances for club and country after spells with Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City.

Ellen White major career achievements

Team

Leeds (2008-10): Women's Premier League Cup (2010)

Arsenal (2010-13): WSL (2011, 2012), FA Women's Cup (2011, 2013), FA WSL Cup: (2011, 2012, 2013)

Man City (2019-2022): Women's FA Cup (2019–20), FA WSL Cup (2021–22)

England: World Cup third place (2015), European Championship (2022)

Individual