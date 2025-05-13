EFL play-off tips, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Play-off best bets
Friday 20:00
1pt Tommy Simkin to be carded in Walsall vs Chesterfield at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
Walsall vs Chesterfield
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Home 5/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 7/4
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Walsall are two goals to the good and 1/33 on to win the tie. Followers of League Two this season will no that is a terrible price.
The second leg won’t be that straightforward, nothing is with the Saddlers.
They were 12 points clear at the turn of the year and finished the season seven points off the pace.
So, a precarious two goal cushion will fill those at the Bescot Stadium with dread and I imagine the players will adopt a by any means necessary approach against Chesterfield from the get go.
Not least TOMMY SIMKIN in between the sticks.
Walsall’s keeper has three cards to his name this term and has developed a bit of a reputation in the fourth tier.
Backing Simkin TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the angle.
Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/05/25)
