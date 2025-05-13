Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
best bets tommy simkin

EFL play-off tips, best bets and preview

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu May 15, 2025 · 28 min ago

Football betting tips: Play-off best bets

Friday 20:00

1pt Tommy Simkin to be carded in Walsall vs Chesterfield at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

Walsall vs Chesterfield

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Walsall are two goals to the good and 1/33 on to win the tie. Followers of League Two this season will no that is a terrible price.

The second leg won’t be that straightforward, nothing is with the Saddlers.

They were 12 points clear at the turn of the year and finished the season seven points off the pace.

So, a precarious two goal cushion will fill those at the Bescot Stadium with dread and I imagine the players will adopt a by any means necessary approach against Chesterfield from the get go.

Not least TOMMY SIMKIN in between the sticks.

Walsall’s keeper has three cards to his name this term and has developed a bit of a reputation in the fourth tier.

Backing Simkin TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the angle.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/05/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS