After bringing you such classics as Stevenage 2-1 Luton and Wimbledon 0-0 MK Dons, EFL Thursday night football makes it's triumphant return as Doncaster host Huddersfield.

The visitors' 1-0 defeat against Leicester in their last outing ended a run of seven games without a defeat and was only the second time they’ve lost in the league all season.

Coupled with a Stockport win, it meant the Terriers fell off top spot in League One although they do still have a game in hand.

Martin Drury’s side will want to get back to winning ways in South Yorkshire but at odds-on quotes, I am not sure they are the value bet - even considering the hosts poor form.

Donny have lost three of their last five games, which includes a 3-0 loss to National League Kidderminster in the FA Cup, with their only win coming in the Jersey Mike’s Trophy.

That said, Grant McCann’s side twice came from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Bradford in their last outing, netting the equaliser in the 95th minute from a corner via Sean Grehan.

Doncaster will be hoping that gives them the jolt they need because they head into this game inside the relegation zone on goal-difference, as part of a cluster of four teams on 13 points.