Football betting tips: EFL
0.5pt Radinio Balker to score anytime at 14/1 (Best Price)
0.5pt Ibane Bowat to score anytime at 18/1 (Best Price)
0.5pt Sean Roughan to score anytime at 18/1 (Best Price)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday
TV: Sky Sports Football
Live odds, form and stats
After bringing you such classics as Stevenage 2-1 Luton and Wimbledon 0-0 MK Dons, EFL Thursday night football makes it's triumphant return as Doncaster host Huddersfield.
The visitors' 1-0 defeat against Leicester in their last outing ended a run of seven games without a defeat and was only the second time they’ve lost in the league all season.
Coupled with a Stockport win, it meant the Terriers fell off top spot in League One although they do still have a game in hand.
Martin Drury’s side will want to get back to winning ways in South Yorkshire but at odds-on quotes, I am not sure they are the value bet - even considering the hosts poor form.
Donny have lost three of their last five games, which includes a 3-0 loss to National League Kidderminster in the FA Cup, with their only win coming in the Jersey Mike’s Trophy.
That said, Grant McCann’s side twice came from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Bradford in their last outing, netting the equaliser in the 95th minute from a corner via Sean Grehan.
Doncaster will be hoping that gives them the jolt they need because they head into this game inside the relegation zone on goal-difference, as part of a cluster of four teams on 13 points.
Finding some consistency will be key. Aside from back-to-back wins in the league either side of the international break, Donny have struggled for form this campaign.
Set piece defending has been a real weakness of theirs. Only bottom side Barnsley (10) have conceded more goals from them than Doncaster (9).
Although Huddersfield have only scored four goals from dead balls, they are massively underperforming their underlying data.
Only MK Dons (10.31) have racked up a greater xG than the Terriers (9.13) from set pieces and with a pretty settled back three, it makes sense to have a punt on their defenders in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market.
RADINIO BALKER, IBANE BOWAT and SEAN ROUGHAN are the trio expected to play and all three are posting decent attacking numbers - and more importantly they are all good prices.
Between them in the league, they are averaging 2.1 shots per game combining to generate 2.85 xG without scoring a single goal.
So, you know what that means… They are due one.
Odds correct at 16:45 GMT (25/11/26)
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