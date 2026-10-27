Eddie Howe and Manchester United: Ex-Newcastle boss perfect option to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United have spent more than a decade searching for the manager who will return them to the summit. Their more immediate concern should be finding one capable of preventing them from sinking any further.

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth left United 16th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone. They have seven points from eight matches, their worst start since 1986-87, and have not won in any competition for eight games. Michael Carrick, so effective after replacing Ruben Amorim last season, has overseen only two victories in 12 matches this term. If United dismiss Carrick, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte will offer seductive alternatives.

Nagelsmann is young, tactically adventurous and carries the prestige of having coached Bayern Munich and Germany. Conte has won league titles in England and Italy, with his capacity to impose order upon a drifting squad demonstrated repeatedly. Both would arrive with a higher theoretical ceiling than Eddie Howe. They would also bring a greater chance of United returning to this exact conversation within 18 months. Conte’s methods can generate spectacular short-term improvement, but the intensity that drives his teams often burns through relationships with players and executives. At a club already burdened by internal tension, public disagreements and incoherent recruitment, appointing one of football’s most combustible managers would amount to storing fireworks beside an open flame. Nagelsmann represents a more progressive gamble, but still a gamble. His complex positional rotations and frequent formation changes demand tactically intelligent, technically secure players. He might ultimately construct a side capable of competing for major honours, although there is little evidence that United currently possess the patience or institutional stability required to endure the construction process.

'Nagelsmann represents a more progressive gamble'

His dismissal by Bayern also raised questions about managing powerful personalities, while Germany’s elimination by Paraguay in the last 32 of the World Cup ended another job sooner than expected. United have already spent years appointing coaches whose success depends upon remodelling the squad around a very specific vision. They require someone capable of making sense of what they have. That is the attraction of Howe. He is not an appointment designed to win an announcement day. He is an appointment designed to make Manchester United better at football. Howe has already completed two of English football’s most impressive rebuilding jobs. At Bournemouth, he inherited a club facing relegation from the Football League and eventually took them to the Premier League. Their rise was not powered by a grand tactical theory or unlimited spending, but by detailed coaching, intelligent recruitment and standards that increased with every promotion. Newcastle offered a different test. Howe took charge in November 2021 with the team 19th in the Premier League and still searching for their first victory. They finished that season 11th, qualified for the Champions League the following year and later returned to Europe’s leading competition for a second time.

Eddie Howe guided Newcastle to Carabao Cup success

The League Cup triumph in 2025 ended Newcastle’s 56-year wait for a major trophy. When Howe resigned in July, his 84 Premier League victories were a club record, while his 46.9 per cent win rate was bettered among Newcastle managers in the competition only by Kevin Keegan. None of that makes him a miracle worker. Newcastle finished 12th in his final season, their pressing became less effective and performances deteriorated as injuries and player departures weakened the squad. Howe eventually stepped down after almost five exhausting years, citing the need to recharge. The sales of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon contributed to the sense of a project losing momentum, even if they were not the only reason for his departure. That difficult ending should not obscure the qualities United need. Howe improves players. Joelinton was transformed from an awkward centre-forward into a dominant midfielder. Gordon became an England international. Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn all performed well beyond the expectations attached to them before Howe arrived. He also builds teams with an obvious identity. His best Newcastle side defended in a compact 4-5-1 before springing into an aggressive 4-3-3 press, hunting the ball near the opposition penalty area and attacking quickly after regaining it. When circumstances demanded something different, Howe adapted.

'Howe builds teams with an obvious identity'

Newcastle’s League Cup final victory over Liverpool was an example. Rather than insisting on dominating possession, Howe used Joelinton deeper, closed central passing lanes and encouraged Liverpool to play longer. Newcastle won the physical battle and secured the trophy. It was pragmatic coaching from a manager sometimes unfairly portrayed as wedded to intensity alone. United’s squad contains players who should suit him. Bryan Mbeumo has the running power and defensive discipline Howe demands from his wide forwards, and Benjamin Sesko offers a focal point with the mobility to press – in fact, United had to beat strong interest from Howe's Newcastle to sign both players in 2025. Matheus Cunha can carry the ball from the left or operate centrally, while Carlos Baleba and Kobbie Mainoo have the athleticism and technical quality to form part of a dynamic midfield. There would be difficult decisions. Bruno Fernandes remains United’s most productive player, but the breakdown in his relationship with Carrick has become another symbol of the club’s disorder.

The breakdown in Bruno Fernandes' relationship with Michael Carrick has become another symbol of the club’s disorder

Howe would need to restore the captain’s influence without allowing the team to become dependent upon him. His Newcastle tenure suggests he can build strong personal bonds while maintaining collective standards. Howe is not guaranteed to win the Premier League or Champions League. That is the argument against him and the reason Nagelsmann will excite more supporters. But United are currently too unstable to make decisions according to an imagined title challenge three years from now. Their next manager must first improve fitness, defensive organisation, recruitment and dressing-room trust. He must understand the league, cope with scrutiny and resist the temptation to make every setback a referendum on the entire project. Howe's ceiling isn't as high as other managers linked with replacing Carrick, but he raises floors. United’s floor has fallen so low that raising it would represent serious progress. Before they appoint another supposed genius to chase the past, they should hire the steady, proven coach capable of giving them a future.