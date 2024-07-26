Eberechi Eze next club odds: Tottenham odds-on favourites for Crystal Palace star

Tottenham are the 5/6 favourites to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Eze's 23/24 season delivered 11 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances with his performances particularly eye-catching following the arrival of Oliver Glasner as their head coach. His form led to a call-up for England's Euro 2024 campaign, featuring in wins over Serbia, Slovakia and Switzerland as the Three Lions made the final. Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and any move for Eze is very likely to come at a significant price.

Eberechi Eze next club odds (via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 5/6

Arsenal - 7/2

Manchester City - 5/1

Liverpool - 16/1

Manchester United - 18/1

Newcastle - 20/1 *market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'

Odds correct at 1040 BST (26/07/24)

Ange Postecoglou has already welcomed Archie Gray from Leeds into his squad for a significant £40million fee, while Lucas Bergvall has also joined from Swedish outfit Djurgården. They are still on the hunt for further recruits though, with the Spurs boss urging their fans to be patient when it comes to recruits. "At this time of year it’s pretty hard for supporters because they don’t have all the information and it’s fair to say there’s plenty of misinformation out there," Postecoglou told the media. "We’re working hard to bring players in and it’s a process that you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we set out to do, that’s still the plan and you have to stay disciplined with that." "Sometimes the timings don’t work out and it doesn’t happen as quickly as you want and you don’t get them (players) in at the right time but I think it’s really important you stay disciplined and not run off and chase other things."