Celtic thrashed Dundee United 9-0 at Tannadice - a new Scottish Premiership away record

Dundee United 0-9 Celtic: Scottish Premiership record set in away thrashing

By Sporting Life
14:40 · SUN August 28, 2022

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic set a new away record for the Scottish Premiership as they thrashed Dundee United 9-0 at Tannadice.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada both hit hat-tricks for the Hoops, while Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt were also on target.

It was their biggest victory since 2010, when they beat Mark McGhee’s Aberdeen by the same scoreline.

Celtic cut the hosts open time and again to leave major questions over United manager Jack Ross, with his side now conceding 23 goals in just four matches.

Sunday's result was the biggest away win in Premiership history and put Celtic back on top after their fifth win from five games.

It came less than 24 hours after Liverpool beat Bournemouth by the same scoreline in the Premier League, which had just a 1.5% chance of happening, according to the Infogol model.

