Euro 2020: The price for Ukraine and Austria to draw their final group game crashes

The price for Ukraine to draw their final group game against Austria crashed after Andriy Shevchenko's side beat North Macedonia.

Ukraine's 2-1 victory over North Macedonia means they are now on three points in Group C, the same tally as Austria following their 3-1 victory over the same nation on Sunday. Austria play the Netherlands in this evening's late match, and the prices do not suggest much other than a victory for Frank de Boer's side. What this would mean is, with both Ukraine and Austria on three points, a draw would be enough - barring a freak occurrence - to see both sides through. This was quickly realised by punters, who saw the price for the draw crash from a high of 3.55, to a lowest price matched of 2.52 on the Betfair Exchange.

Betfair Exchange market graph for draw in Ukraine-Austria match

Many sportsbooks also followed suit, with Sky Bet actually suspending betting on the match for a period. The draw is now a bottom price of 6/4 with all major British bookmakers, with 7/4 the biggest price available, having been 9/4 last night. This is not the first brush Austria will have had with something like this, with the "Disgrace of Gijon" quickly springing to mind. Austria faced off against West Germany in the final group game of the 1982 FIFA World Cup, and with the outcome of the other match in the group, Algeria v Chile, already known, both sides knew that a win by one or two goals for West Germany would result in both sides progressing to the knockout stages.

West Germany took the lead after 10 minutes, and for the remaining 80 minutes of the match, neither team attempted any real attacking. The game ended 1-0. FIFA ultimately decided that no rules had been broken, but suffice to say it is a moment in football history that many are keen to forget. It will be interesting then, to see exactly how the game against Ukraine and Austria pans out.

