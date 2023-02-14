Midfielder Julian Brandt used a rather peculiar metaphor when stating that they cannot act like “an otter now” by laying on their backs and relaxing. But it highlights how high the standards are in the squad right now and they will be keen to keep this momentum going by extending their winning streak.

The hosts have been flying since the turn of the New Year having emerged victorious in all six of their competitive games, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Graham Potter admitted his Chelsea side need to be at their best to claim a positive result here, but they’ve drawn all of their last three outings and have managed just one win across their last eight competitive fixtures.

The visitors drew their third game in a row at the weekend away at West Ham and although they can consider themselves incredibly unlucky not to win, that result means their only win across their last eight matches came at home to Crystal Palace back in January.

Their away form reads for even worse viewing with their last success on the road coming in the group stage of this competition at Salzburg in October.

Chelsea are still without a number of key players for this clash but boss Graham Potter is still trying to work out his best team after an influx of January signings and as such, Chelsea are rightfully the market outsiders coming into this round of 16 tie.

Dortmund’s only competitive defeat at home this season came in remarkable fashion back in August as they were leading 2-1 against Werder Bremen in the 90th minute, only for the visitors to notch two injury time goals to seal the win.

However, since then the hosts have gone unbeaten in all ten such matches, winning seven and they’ll feel confident they can get one over on the English club.

Chelsea look a little disjointed right now and pressure is building on Graham Potter to get this team playing well after heavy investment. However, Dortmund are formidable at home and should be able to get them at bay whilst continuing their scoring record.

The Yellow Wall will be loud and whilst Dortmund look a good price to win, the 10/13 (and 8/11 generally available) about DORTMUND TO WIN DRAW NO BET looks a solid pick.