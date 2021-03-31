Sky Bet League One betting tips: Doncaster v Charlton best bets and preview

Friday's full fixture list in the Sky Bet EFL kicks off with Doncaster v Charlton. Tom Carnduff has two best bets for the game.

Football betting tips: Doncaster v Charlton 1pt Jake Forster-Caskey to score anytime at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Jayden Stockley to score a header at 5/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two sides who have experienced managerial changes in recent weeks and are battling to find consistent form meet in Friday's early kick-off in Sky Bet League One. They both hold play-off aspirations, although Doncaster have the advantage of holding two games in-hand over Charlton. It's also a game between a side who sit second in the home standings against one who are fourth in the away charts. However, Rovers' tally of two points from their last five games suggests that Charlton's best price of 9/5 for victory may well represent value. It's worth acknowledging that four of those games were on the road but there will always be questions about how a team adapts to a change in the dugout. They haven't been able to build on the two wins under Andy Butler in the immediate aftermath of Darren Moore's departure - their only victories across their last 12 outings.

Forster-Caskey in form

Jake Forster-Caskey in action for Charlton

While there is some interest in the outright prices, there were two selections that stood out in the goalscorer market and the first being the 6/1 on offer with Betfair and Paddy Power for JAKE FORSTER-CASKEY to score anytime in this one - 5/1 is available elsewhere. Head here to back Jake Forster-Caskey to score anytime with Sky Bet He has reemerged as a key figure for this Charlton side in recent weeks and that has added significance considering how injury has affected the previous couple of seasons. He missed near enough the entire promotion-winning campaign of 2018/19 and then struggled to break into the Championship squad. But he is back in the heart of midfield and kept his spot under Nigel Adkins last time out. Forster-Caskey has four goals on his tally but the statistics highlight that there should have been more. His price looks based on the fact that he's averaged a goal every 6.5 games so far. However, he averages 1.4 shots per game which is the third-highest among current Charlton players. It's worth noting how the average is affected by a few appearances of 30 minutes or less but he scored in the recent win over Bristol Rovers and had an effort last time out against Wimbledon. The midfielder is on a five-game run with one shot or more but if we exclude the 26 minutes of game time against Gillingham, the run is nine games with significant action. He is a player in great form but it appears that his anytime goalscorer price hasn't taken recent showings into account. Stockley can strike for Charlton

Jayden Stockley scores a header against Gillingham

Staying with Charlton goalscorers, JAYDEN STOCKLEY can be found around the 2/1 mark to net anytime, but taking his price to score A HEADER is a much more appealing 5/1 - it's a selection that would have landed for a number of his recent goals. Head here to back Jayden Stockley to score a header with Sky Bet All five of his goals in a Charlton shirt this season have come via a header. He's been in good form since a January loan switch from Preston with an average of a goal every 2.6 games. This is a player who also scored more headed goals in the calendar year of 2018 than any player in the top European leagues. We could well see it come through an Andrew Shinnie cross into the box, a combination that has worked well for the Addicks since Stockley's arrival, and Doncaster's vulnerability at defensive set-pieces should play to the strengths of the Charlton striker. Rovers have conceded a total of 15 goals from set-pieces this season, a number that only five teams in the division can better this season. Considering that Stockley has already struck from two corners in his short time at the club, the 5/1 on him scoring with a header looks too generous in this contest. While there isn't a preference to back the outright result in this game, Doncaster's recent struggles means there is more interest in Charlton's price for victory. However, the better value comes in the goalscorer market and backing FORSTER-CASKEY and STOCKLEY to strike at some point across the 90 minutes.

Doncaster v Charlton best bets and score prediction 1pt Jake Forster-Caskey to score anytime at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

1pt Jayden Stockley to score a header at 5/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Doncaster 1-2 Charlton (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (31/03/21)