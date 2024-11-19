Do Everton know Iliman Ndiaye is their best player?

I'm so jealous of anyone getting to watch Iliman Ndiaye play for the first time.

Having signed from Marseille for £15m in the summer, Evertonians were properly introduced to him in a thrilling early-season match with Bournemouth. Ndiaye's full debut ended with rapturous applause as he left the field in the 83rd minute, the Toffees 2-0 up, points in the bag. They lost 3-2. But what is delayed is not denied. Though that dramatic ending was a third straight defeat to start the season, and followed by another collapse to lose by the same scoreline at Villa, it's no coincidence that August day at Goodison marked the beginning of Everton's improved fortunes; 10 points and one defeat have come in their subsequent seven Premier League games.

Ndiaye is a throwback in the sense his game isn’t entirely reflected by numbers. Flicks, snake hips, the type of dribbler it takes two players to stop. A joy to watch. That being said, defensively he's no slouch - he ranks in the top 20% among attacking midfielders/wingers for tackles (1.62), interceptions (0.69) and aggression (0.04 yellow cards) per 90 - and part of the reason he's revered by Everton fans already is because of this kind of committed attitude. It might also be why he's been shoehorned in on the left side of midfield, meaning his attacking output isn't quite as good as it could be. And numbers, sadly, do matter.

By his own admission, he's a team player first: “I feel like I’m suited to what the manager wants. From very early on in my career, I was told to do the hard work first and the rest will follow. I’ve stuck by that. “I think that’s the same kind of philosophy here – everyone works hard and every player brings their own qualities and attributes to make it a full performance. "You have to bring your own piece to it – for me, I can bring my skills, scoring goals, making assists, plus the hard work for each other.” So far, Sean Dyche hasn’t managed to unlock the attacking aspects of Ndiaye, with two goals and no assists in 11 league appearances, an G+A per 90 of 0.22.

Iliman Ndiaye provided 25 goal involvements in the Championship for Sheffield United in 2022/23

Granted, it is a jump up in level but for Sheffield United in their promotion season from the Championship in 2022/23, his 14 goals and 11 assists came at an G+A of 0.61 per 90, crucially, playing as a number 10.

Fewest Premier League goals 23/24-now Everton: 50

Nottingham Forest: 64

Crystal Palace: 65

Wolves: 66

Bournemouth, Manchester United: 69 *Not including promoted or relegated teams

Over the past 18 months, Everton are by some distance the worst attacking team in the Premier League, scoring 14 fewer goals than any other side that has been in the top flight both this season and last.

Dwight McNeil has been playing as a number 10