Our Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal match preview with best bets

Europa League betting tips: Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly

By Liam Kelly
15:29 · WED April 07, 2021

Unai Emery's Villarreal head to Dinamo Zagreb for their Europa League quarter-final first leg. Liam Kelly previews the game, recommending a bet in the goals market.

Football betting tips: Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 2/1 (bet365)

Dinamo Zagreb's reward for a stunning comeback against Tottenham in the last round is a quarter-final clash with in-form Villarreal.

It was an outstanding win at the Stadion Maksimir, turning around a two-goal first leg deficit at a location where they have prospered in the Europa League this season.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport ESPN

Home 5/2 | Draw 9/4 | Away 23/20

Dinamo have conceded just one goal in their five home matches in this competition, winning four of those fixtures.

However, they've only scored eight goals across those games, three of which came in desperation mode against Spurs, often relying on that extremely solid defence to earn success.

Speaking of success, Villarreal have breezed to this stage of the competition, remaining unbeaten throughout their European campaign with nine wins and one draw.

Unai Emery's side dispatched of Dynamo Kiev with consummate ease in the Round of 16, barely allowing a scoring opportunity in a 4-0 aggregate win.

In fact, Villarreal have conceded just one goal in their last six Europa League matches, making UNDER 1.5 GOALS an interesting proposition given their opponents defensive strengths.

Like many knockout round match-ups, the return leg is more likely to bring entertainment than this game, so backing a low-scoring affair in the opener looks solid value.

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal best bets and score prediction

  • Under 1.5 Goals at 2/1 (bet365)

Score prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0-0 Villarreal (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Odds correct 1330 BST (07/04/21)

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips