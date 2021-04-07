Europa League betting tips: Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal best bets and preview

It was an outstanding win at the Stadion Maksimir, turning around a two-goal first leg deficit at a location where they have prospered in the Europa League this season.

Dinamo Zagreb's reward for a stunning comeback against Tottenham in the last round is a quarter-final clash with in-form Villarreal.

Dinamo have conceded just one goal in their five home matches in this competition, winning four of those fixtures.

However, they've only scored eight goals across those games, three of which came in desperation mode against Spurs, often relying on that extremely solid defence to earn success.

Speaking of success, Villarreal have breezed to this stage of the competition, remaining unbeaten throughout their European campaign with nine wins and one draw.

Unai Emery's side dispatched of Dynamo Kiev with consummate ease in the Round of 16, barely allowing a scoring opportunity in a 4-0 aggregate win.

In fact, Villarreal have conceded just one goal in their last six Europa League matches, making UNDER 1.5 GOALS an interesting proposition given their opponents defensive strengths.

Like many knockout round match-ups, the return leg is more likely to bring entertainment than this game, so backing a low-scoring affair in the opener looks solid value.