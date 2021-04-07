Horse Racing
Derby's Pride Park Stadium

Derby County on verge of being sold to No Limits Sports Limited

By Sporting Life
12:35 · WED April 07, 2021

Derby are on the verge of being sold just a month after scrapping takeover talks with Bin Zayed International.

The Rams have confirmed they have reached an agreement with No Limits Sports Limited.

They ended plans to sell to Bin Zayed International in March but are close with a new buyer, subject to EFL approval.

A statement read: “Derby County Football Club wishes to confirm that a definitive agreement to purchase the club has been reached with No Limits Sports Limited.

“The transaction, which is still subject to the EFL’s Owners and Directors Test approval, is expected to close in the near future.

“As agreed with No Limits Sports there will be no further comment until the transaction is complete. This is to ensure that all of the club’s focus will be on the Championship run in.”

The Rams are 18th in the Sky Bet Championship, eight points above the relegation zone, and welcome leaders Norwich on Saturday.

