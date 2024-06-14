Denzel Dumfries a man in demand this summer

In the summer of 2021, Inter Milan lost Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint Germain.

In the summer of 2021, Inter Milan lost Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint Germain. Incoming manager Simone Inzaghi was looking for someone who could match Hakimi's attacking output while also providing his team with defensive solidity. Enter Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries has since taken command of the right wing-back spot and gone on to make over 100 appearances, returning 11 goals and 20 assists across three seasons in Milan. In this period, Inter have gone on to surpass their success under Antonio Conte, with Dumfries having played a crucial role in the 2023-24 Scudetto win and Champions League final run in 2022-23. Jeremie Frimpong has been in incredible form this year as a part of a record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen team, but it is the former PSV Eindhoven man who is predicted to start at right back for the Netherlands heading into Euro 2024. Denzel Dumfries Transfer Value - how much is he worth now?

According to our Player Valuation Model, Dumfries has a current Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €25.6 million. His ability to perform consistently for both club and country has led to a big rise in his value over the past few seasons. Dumfries’ contract expires in the summer of 2025, and with no resolution on a new contract, Inter risk losing him on a free transfer in just over a year. But with Manchester United and Aston Villa showing interest, the Nerazzurri can double the €15 million they paid for him three years ago. The 28-year-old is at an age which makes him less interesting for some clubs, but on the flipside they would be getting a player at his peak who can come in and make an instant impact. What can Dumfries add to a team? Most wing-backs can play in either a four-at-the-back or a three-at-the-back system, but are not as effective switching between the two. Dumfries has the defensive and offensive competence to play both roles. This is a big reason why he has nailed the right back position in Ronald Koeman’s squad for the Euros, ahead of Frimpong. That versatility to be able to adapt his role to a high standard in multiple systems makes him a very interesting option for many top teams. The Dutchman’s speed and physicality enabled him to win 4.94 ground duels per 90 this past season. His 1.88-metre frame also served him well in winning an impressive 1.98 aerial duels at a 66.7% success rate, ranking him amongst the top 7% of full backs in the Serie A. But it is the attacking output which really sets him apart. Incredible attacking threat