Early group leaders Denmark welcome Croatia in a Nations League clash on Friday. Michael Beardmore thinks the hosts are far too generously priced.

Group A1 leaders Denmark host Croatia on Friday night bidding to further stamp their authority on a pool also containing world champions France and Austria. The Danes have clearly enjoyed a groundswell of goodwill since talisman Christian Eriksen’s near-death experience at Euro 2020. But they need no sympathy vote, winning 12 of their past 15 matches, the only losses being a semi-final extra-time defeat by England, a friendly loss to the Netherlands and a World Cup qualifier in Scotland after the Danes had already booked their spot in Qatar. They are a team on the rise, while their ageing visitors are a team in decline.

Croatia did hold world champions France 1-1 on Monday but lost 3-0 at home to Austria three days prior and they clearly peaked when finishing runners-up to the French at the 2018 World Cup. Since then, they have remained a very decent home side, with a record of W12 D4 L4. However, the Croats have been mediocre away during that period, W5 D5 L8 – losing in Hungary, Sweden and Slovenia, drawing in Azerbaijan and Wales and only beating relative minnows like Malta, Cyprus and Slovakia. The Danes, meanwhile, have been imperious at home, winning 10 in a row and 14 of their past 15. Add the fact they have racked up away wins against France and Austria already in this group, and it’s a massive surprise to see DENMARK TO WIN priced at odds-against with Unibet. CLICK HERE to back Denmark to win with Sky Bet

