Christian Eriksen celebrates a goal for Denmark
Sporting Life's preview of Denmark v Croatia

Denmark v Croatia tips: Nations League preview and best bets

By Michael Beardmore
20:55 · TUE June 07, 2022

Early group leaders Denmark welcome Croatia in a Nations League clash on Friday. Michael Beardmore thinks the hosts are far too generously priced.

Football betting tips: Nations League

2pts Denmark to win at 21/20 (Unibet)

Group A1 leaders Denmark host Croatia on Friday night bidding to further stamp their authority on a pool also containing world champions France and Austria.

The Danes have clearly enjoyed a groundswell of goodwill since talisman Christian Eriksen’s near-death experience at Euro 2020.

But they need no sympathy vote, winning 12 of their past 15 matches, the only losses being a semi-final extra-time defeat by England, a friendly loss to the Netherlands and a World Cup qualifier in Scotland after the Danes had already booked their spot in Qatar.

They are a team on the rise, while their ageing visitors are a team in decline.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: Premier Sports 2

Denmark 10/11 | Draw 9/4 | Croatia 3/1

Croatia did hold world champions France 1-1 on Monday but lost 3-0 at home to Austria three days prior and they clearly peaked when finishing runners-up to the French at the 2018 World Cup.

Since then, they have remained a very decent home side, with a record of W12 D4 L4.

However, the Croats have been mediocre away during that period, W5 D5 L8 – losing in Hungary, Sweden and Slovenia, drawing in Azerbaijan and Wales and only beating relative minnows like Malta, Cyprus and Slovakia.

The Danes, meanwhile, have been imperious at home, winning 10 in a row and 14 of their past 15.

Add the fact they have racked up away wins against France and Austria already in this group, and it’s a massive surprise to see DENMARK TO WIN priced at odds-against with Unibet.

Denmark v Croatia score prediction and best bets

  • Denmark to win at 21/20 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Denmark 2-0 Croatia (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct 2045 BST (07/06/22)

England World Cup 2022 squad odds: Who will make the 23-man selection?
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

