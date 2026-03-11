There is something deeply on-brand about the fact that the job David Moyes is doing at Everton this season has largely slipped beneath the noise.

If the Premier League awards were decided by volume alone, the Scot would barely register. There are shinier stories elsewhere: title races, tactical revolutions, wunderkind coaches and teams with goal tallies that look like telephone numbers. Yet quietly, methodically and with a very Moyesian refusal to panic, Everton have drifted into the edge of the European conversation. And it is starting to feel like the sort of achievement that deserves rather more acknowledgement in the Manager of the Season debate than it currently receives.

Context matters. It always does with Moyes. When the campaign began, Everton were not widely tipped to spend March glancing upwards at the continental places. A solid mid-table season would have been considered respectable; a scrap in the lower half would hardly have surprised anyone. After all, this was a club that finished 13th the previous season and was still adjusting to new ownership and a new stadium environment. Yet here we are in early March with Everton sitting eighth in the Premier League table and still within touching distance of the European spots. Their recent 2-0 win over Burnley left them just five points behind sixth place, the sort of proximity that turns an outside hope into a plausible objective. The immediate temptation is to search for the obvious explanation – a prolific striker, a tactical revolution, a burst of financial muscle. Everton have none of those things. In fact, their campaign has been defined by the opposite.

David Moyes' Everton are eyeing up the European spots

Start with the attack. Everton’s joint top league scorers have just six goals each this season. That is not a typo and it is not the statistical profile of a side charging toward Europe. In most Premier League seasons, clubs in the top eight can rely on a forward approaching 15 goals by this stage. Brentford, led by the 18-goal Igor Thiago and who sit one point above Everton, are a prime example of that. Moyes, by contrast, has had to construct an entire season around the absence of a reliable goal machine. The result has been a team that spreads responsibility across the pitch. Goals come from midfield runs, set pieces, second balls, the occasional moment of improvisation. Centre-backs chip in. Midfielders arrive late. Forwards share the burden without dominating it. It is messy, occasionally frustrating and undeniably effective enough.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action for Everton

Then there is the matter of injuries. Everton’s most glamorous attacking outlet this season was the loan arrival of Jack Grealish, whose early performances hinted at a renaissance. He quickly became a creative hub in Moyes’ system, contributing goals and assists while drifting across the attacking line. That story ended abruptly when Grealish suffered a foot injury requiring surgery that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. For many sides, losing their primary creative spark halfway through the season would trigger a slide down the table. For Everton it has instead prompted a recalibration. If anything, Moyes has doubled down on the sort of pragmatic adaptability that defined his first spell at the club.

'Everton remain extremely difficult to beat'

It helps, of course, that Everton remain extremely difficult to beat. Moyes’ team concede barely more than a goal per game while scoring just 1.17 themselves, numbers that reflect a side built on organisation rather than spectacle. Clean sheets and narrow wins have become their currency. Everton rarely overwhelm opponents with attacking fireworks. Instead they squeeze games until opportunities appear, trusting discipline and defensive solidity to keep them alive long enough for the moment that decides the result. That approach has delivered some quietly impressive outcomes. The 1-0 win away to Aston Villa in January was a classic example: controlled, stubborn and ruthlessly efficient. Victories like that do not dominate highlight packages, but they are precisely how unfancied teams drift toward European contention.

Thierno Barry scores for Everton against Aston Villa

There is also the subtle improvement compared to last season. Everton have collected more points from the same fixtures than they managed a year ago, one of the more notable turnarounds in the division. It is the kind of incremental progress that tends to be overlooked in a league addicted to instant transformation. And perhaps that is the key point about Moyes. His work rarely arrives with fanfare. It accumulates. Week by week Everton have nudged themselves into a position that looked improbable in August. The squad is not packed with superstars, the goals are shared rather than concentrated, and the season has already absorbed a significant injury blow. Yet the team remain organised, competitive and stubbornly difficult to dislodge. In many ways it feels like a throwback to the Everton Moyes built during his first tenure at the club. Those sides rarely captured the imagination of neutrals either. But they finished high in the table with alarming regularity, powered by a collective understanding of roles and responsibilities.

David Moyes should be in the Manager of the Season conversation

The modern Premier League tends to reward spectacle when it comes to individual accolades. Managers who reinvent systems or unleash high-scoring attacks naturally dominate the conversation. Yet there is another form of managerial excellence: extracting the maximum from a squad that appears to lack obvious advantages. That is precisely what Moyes is doing. Everton may or may not reach Europe by May. The margin between eighth and sixth remains thin and the run-in will test their depth. But the mere fact that the question exists is itself the achievement. For a club that began the season with modest expectations, coping with injuries and operating without a prolific scorer, the possibility of European football represents remarkable progress. It is the product of consistency, clarity and the sort of understated competence that rarely trends on social media. Which is exactly why Moyes deserves his place in the Manager of the Season conversation. Quietly, stubbornly, and very much in his own way, he has earned it.