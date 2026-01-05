Darren Fletcher at Manchester United odds: How will former player do as interim manager?

Darren Fletcher will take interim charge of Manchester United following the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday.

United opted to make a change with the club sat sixth in the Premier League table following Sunday's 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds. Enzo Maresca is now the favourite to replace Amorim by the bookmakers but Fletcher finds himself next in at 2/1. The reason behind Fletcher's price is likely due to the potential for a lengthy interim spell in charge as opposed to getting the job on a long-term basis. Ralf Rangnick oversaw 29 games as a caretaker manager between December 2021 and May 2022 before Erik ten Hag took up the position the following summer.

Darren Fletcher specials (via Sky Bet) Man Utd to score 6+ goals in their first 3 matches with Darren Fletcher as manager - 6/5

Darren Fletcher to take charge of Man Utd's last game of the 2025/26 EPL season - 6/4

Either Jack Fletcher or Tyler Fletcher to start v Burnley on Wednesday - 2/1

Man Utd to concede 6+ goals in their first 3 matches with Darren Fletcher as manager - 2/1

Darren Fletcher to take charge of Man Utd's first game of the 2026/27 EPL season - 10/3

Man Utd to go winless in each of their first 3 matches with Darren Fletcher as manager - 4/1

Man Utd to score 8+ goals in their first 3 matches with Darren Fletcher as manager - 9/2

Man Utd to finish in the top 4 in the 2025/26 season - 11/2

Man Utd to finish in the bottom half in the 2025/26 season - 11/2

Man Utd to concede 8+ goals in their first 3 matches with Darren Fletcher as manager - 9/1

Man Utd to win each of their first 3 matches with Darren Fletcher as manager - 12/1 Odds correct at 11:15 GMT (05/01/26)

In response to the news, Sky Bet have priced up a number of various scenarios about Fletcher's interim period. The shortest of the prices is the 6/5 on United to score six or more goals across their next three matches. Fletcher's first game at the helm sees them travelling to Burnley on Wednesday night, before hosting Brighton in the FA Cup and then Manchester City in league action. On the other side, it's made a 2/1 chance that United concede at least six goals across the same period. A potential lengthy interim period is fancied though with just 6/4 on offer that Fletcher takes charge of Manchester United's final game of the Premier League season.

Darren Fletcher returned to Manchester United in October 2020

Turning United into a top four side is seen as the same chance as them finishing in the bottom half (11/2). They are three points adrift of Liverpool in fourth and three clear of Fulham who currently occupy 11th place. Should Fletcher be given the remainder of the season, games against Aston Villa, City and Liverpool would all be at home, although they still have to travel to both Arsenal and Chelsea. Among the options considered unlikely by the bookmakers are United losing each of their first three games with Fletcher in charge (33/1) and conceding ten or more across the trio of outings (40/1). Yet the biggest price on offer is for Fletcher to win the 2026/27 Premier League title as Manchester United manager (100/1).