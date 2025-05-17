Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace win FA Cup with Eberechi Eze and Dean Henderson the heroes

By Joe Townsend
Football
Sat May 17, 2025 · 2h ago

Eberechi Eze and Dean Henderson were the heroes as Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley to win the first major trophy in the club's 120-year history.

After absorbing relentless early pressure from Pep Guardiola's team, a perfectly orchestrated counter attack ended with Eze turning in Daniel Munoz's 16th-minute cross.

It was not a victory without controversy, as Henderson somehow avoided a red card despite palming the ball away from Erling Haaland when just outside his area midway through the first half.

Not long after the Palace keeper pulled off a wonderful penalty save, diving low to his right to deny Omar Marmoush, who was surprisingly chosen to take the spot-kick instead of Haaland after Tyrick Mitchell had tripped Bernardo Silva in the box.

Henderson then went on to make several more saves as City piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser before seeming to run out of steam in the latter stages of the match, with Palace fairly comfortable during 10 minutes of added on time before the final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations for the south London club.

More to follow.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS