Crystal Palace win FA Cup with Eberechi Eze and Dean Henderson the heroes

After absorbing relentless early pressure from Pep Guardiola's team, a perfectly orchestrated counter attack ended with Eze turning in Daniel Munoz's 16th-minute cross.

It was not a victory without controversy, as Henderson somehow avoided a red card despite palming the ball away from Erling Haaland when just outside his area midway through the first half.

Not long after the Palace keeper pulled off a wonderful penalty save, diving low to his right to deny Omar Marmoush, who was surprisingly chosen to take the spot-kick instead of Haaland after Tyrick Mitchell had tripped Bernardo Silva in the box.

Henderson then went on to make several more saves as City piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser before seeming to run out of steam in the latter stages of the match, with Palace fairly comfortable during 10 minutes of added on time before the final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations for the south London club.

