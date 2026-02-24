Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski tips, predictions, best bets and Conference League preview

Football betting tips: Conference League
Unsurprisingly, things have really started to turn toxic at Crystal Palace.
Supporters have long since had their ire focused on the powers that be at Selhurst, but more recently Oliver Glasner has started taking fire too.
The Palace boss, who ought to be a legendary figure in south London after securing the club's first major trophy by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, announced in January that he'll leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.
A long winless run combined with some questionable public comments - including his advice that supporters should "stay humble" - led to the Austrian being booed during Sunday's much-needed, last gasp Premier League win over bottom club Wolves.
For all the negativity there have actually been signs of improvement lately, with their only defeat in five (W2 D2 L1) coming in a bizarre home encounter against Burnley when they raced 2-0 up before conceding three goals before half-time.
Victory at the weekend near enough put to bed any lingering relegation concerns, with focus now squarely on Glasner delivering a second trophy on his way out of the door, meaning he'll go strong for a tie where there's plenty of work still to do.
Palace were held 1-1 by Bosnian minnows Zrinjski in the opening leg of what is essentially a round-of-32 tie, but the general 1/10 about a home win implies it should be a fairly straightforward night, making it worthwhile siding with an in-form ANYTIME GOALSCORER rather than looking at the 1x2.
ISMAILA SARR (6/5) remains the hosts' brightest spark, with the Senegal forward just one shy of last season's tally of 12 goals from 47 appearances, scoring 11 in only 26 so far, netting in three of his last five matches including in the first leg last week.
Another reliable Palace player is WILL HUGHES - especially when it comes to CARDS.
The midfielder has been booked eight times this campaign as he looks to chase down last term's total of 12. After a quiet spell he's been carded in three of his last eight outings and in a match that will ultimately make or break the remainder of his team's season, expect him to get stuck in.
At 4/1 with bet365 this looks a real runner, but not all firms have priced the cards markets yet so it may be worth shopping around closer to kick-off to see if you can pinch an extra point or two.
