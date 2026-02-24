Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski tips, predictions, best bets and Conference League preview

Football betting tips: Conference League 1.5pts Ismaila Sarr to score anytime at 6/5 (General) 1pt Will Hughes to be shown a card at 4/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Agg: 1-1 Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday TV: TNT Sports 3 Live odds, form and stats

Unsurprisingly, things have really started to turn toxic at Crystal Palace. Supporters have long since had their ire focused on the powers that be at Selhurst, but more recently Oliver Glasner has started taking fire too. The Palace boss, who ought to be a legendary figure in south London after securing the club's first major trophy by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, announced in January that he'll leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. A long winless run combined with some questionable public comments - including his advice that supporters should "stay humble" - led to the Austrian being booed during Sunday's much-needed, last gasp Premier League win over bottom club Wolves.

For all the negativity there have actually been signs of improvement lately, with their only defeat in five (W2 D2 L1) coming in a bizarre home encounter against Burnley when they raced 2-0 up before conceding three goals before half-time. Victory at the weekend near enough put to bed any lingering relegation concerns, with focus now squarely on Glasner delivering a second trophy on his way out of the door, meaning he'll go strong for a tie where there's plenty of work still to do. Palace were held 1-1 by Bosnian minnows Zrinjski in the opening leg of what is essentially a round-of-32 tie, but the general 1/10 about a home win implies it should be a fairly straightforward night, making it worthwhile siding with an in-form ANYTIME GOALSCORER rather than looking at the 1x2. ISMAILA SARR (6/5) remains the hosts' brightest spark, with the Senegal forward just one shy of last season's tally of 12 goals from 47 appearances, scoring 11 in only 26 so far, netting in three of his last five matches including in the first leg last week.