Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

The Premier League action concludes at Selhurst Park where one of the division's in-form teams welcomes the overachievers.

After a rocky start to the campaign, Crystal Palace began to hit their stride in mid-winter. The Eagles didn’t win any of their opening eight league fixtures (D3 L5) but have only lost six times since the reverse at the end of October.

If the season began at the start of December, the Eagles would be in contention for Europe, the conventional way at least. Obviously it didn’t, so Oliver Glasner’s side look confined to finish in 12th as they begin gameweek 35 four points behind Brentford in 11th and four clear of Wolves in 13th.

That's not to say the host's season has been mediocre or that they don't have a chance of European football.

Palace play Manchester City in the FA Cup final in a fortnight so the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr and Eberechi Eze will be wrapped in cotton wool for Monday’s game and Palace’s trip to Tottenham.

Should Palace lift the FA Cup, they will qualify for the Europa League.