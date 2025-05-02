Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Daniel Munoz to be carded at 7/2 (bet365)
1pt Daichi Kamada to be carded at 17/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Munoz and Kamada to be carded at 35/1 (bet365)
BuildABet @ 26/1
- Daniel Munoz to be carded
- Daichi Kamada to be carded
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Home 6/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 11/5
The Premier League action concludes at Selhurst Park where one of the division's in-form teams welcomes the overachievers.
After a rocky start to the campaign, Crystal Palace began to hit their stride in mid-winter. The Eagles didn’t win any of their opening eight league fixtures (D3 L5) but have only lost six times since the reverse at the end of October.
If the season began at the start of December, the Eagles would be in contention for Europe, the conventional way at least. Obviously it didn’t, so Oliver Glasner’s side look confined to finish in 12th as they begin gameweek 35 four points behind Brentford in 11th and four clear of Wolves in 13th.
That's not to say the host's season has been mediocre or that they don't have a chance of European football.
Palace play Manchester City in the FA Cup final in a fortnight so the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr and Eberechi Eze will be wrapped in cotton wool for Monday’s game and Palace’s trip to Tottenham.
Should Palace lift the FA Cup, they will qualify for the Europa League.
Opponents Nottingham Forest are also in the hunt for European football. The top five teams will qualify for the Champions League next season and the team in sixth go into the Europa League.
It gets a little complicated after that due to Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win but the bottom line is Forest still have a chance. They went into the weekend in sixth, three points clear of Villa and level on points with Chelsea.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have wobbled a bit recently, losing half of their last 12 league games and lost in the semi-final of the FA Cup to Manchester City.
They will be keen to bounce back from successive defeats.
What are the best bets?
DANIEL MUNOZ is his sides second most carded player (9) and the wing back tops Palace's charts for tackles (3.3) and ranks second for fouls (1.4) per game.
He clearly doesn’t mind getting stuck in so at 7/2, his price TO BE CARDED feels like a no brainer.
Since moving to the Premier League, Munoz has picked up 13 cards in 49 appearances (0.27 cards per 90) which makes this price value.
He will most likely be tasked with containing Callum Hudson-Odoi, Forest’s most dribble-y player (1.2 per game).
Hudson-Odoi has drawn cards from six right backs in 21 starts on the left, including one from Munoz in the reverse.
DAICHI KAMADA was also carded in the reverse and he can be backed TO BE CARDED at 17/2.
Kamada has five yellows and a red to his name this term across 18 starts.
Naturally, I’ll be backing the pair in a DOUBLE at 35/1.
Team news
To appear here...
Match facts
- Crystal Palace have only won one of their last 14 league meetings with Nottingham Forest (D6 L7) and are winless in eight (D5 L3) since a 1-0 win in the Championship in December 2011.
- Nottingham Forest have never lost in nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W4 D5), the only opponent they have faced more than twice in the competition without losing, and the only side the Eagles have faced 5+ times in the Premier League without winning.
- Crystal Palace are winless in their last four Premier League matches (D2 L2), last having a longer run when going eight without a win at the start of this season.
- Nottingham Forest have won nine away Premier League matches this season and have only won 10 top-flight away matches in a season on three occasions – in 1977-78 (finished 1st), 1978-79 (2nd) and 1994-95 (3rd).
- Crystal Palace conceded 14 Premier League goals in April, the most of any side. It was their joint most in a single month in Premier League history, also shipping 14 in December 2020.
- Nottingham Forest have won two of their last three away Premier League games in London (L1), as many as they did across their previous 23 trips to the capital combined (W2 D5 L16). Forest are looking to win three away games in London in a season for the second time in the Premier League, also doing so in 1994-95.
- Across their last 24 Premier League matches played on a Monday, Crystal Palace have picked up just three wins (D9 L12), though one of those was in their last home Monday game in May 2024 when they hammered Man Utd 4-0.
- Chris Wood has scored 17 goals in his last 24 Premier League appearances on the road for Nottingham Forest and has nine away goals this season, with no Forest player ever scoring 10 away goals in a season. He could be the sixth player to score 10+ home goals and 10+ away goals in a Premier League season over the age of 30, with Mohamed Salah also achieving that in 2024-25.
- Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 10 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances, all in 2025. It’s the second consecutive season he’s scored 10+ goals from January until the end of the season, scoring 14 in 18 games in 2023-24 in that timeframe, with Andrew Johnson the only Eagles player to achieve this beforehand (11 in 2004-05).
- Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been involved in 13 goals in his last 18 starts in all competitions (6 goals, 7 assists) and another goal would see him become the first Palace since they returned to the Premier League in 2013 to have both 10+ goals and 10+ assists in all competitions in a season.
Odds correct at 1630 BST (02/05/25)
