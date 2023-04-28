James Cantrill picks out a 13/8 shots angle as Crystal Palace host West Ham in Saturday's Premier League early kick-off.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Eberechi Eze 3+ shots at 13/8 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

EBERECHI EZE is one man loving life under Hodgson. Promoted from side to centre stage, the former QPR midfielder has played every minute of Hodgson’s latest tenure, posting some impressive figures. In those five Premier League games, an all-action Eze has hit 15 shots, completed 11 tackles, committed five fouls and picked up one card. His offensive numbers are what interests me here.

Eze has hit at least three shots in three of those games, racking up five efforts during the Eagles' victory over Leicester and during their defeat at Molineux on Tuesday. At 13/8, his price to have 3+ SHOTS Saturday lunchtime appeals. CLICK HERE to back Eberechi Eze to have 3+ shots with Sky Bet The shackles appear to be off for Palace, averaging 16.6 shots over the last five games, a significant improvement on their season-long figure of 10.9. And with their sharpest shooter, Wilfried Zaha (2.4 shots per game), sidelined, Eze shoulders the brunt of the creative responsibility, as his side's next most shot-happy player. A responsibility he appears to relish.

Crystal Palace v West Ham best bets and score prediction 2pts Eberechi Eze 3+ shots at 13/8 (bet365) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1055 GMT (28/04/23)