James Cantrill picks out a 13/8 shots angle as Crystal Palace host West Ham in Saturday's Premier League early kick-off.
2pts Eberechi Eze 3+ shots at 13/8 (bet365)
A winning streak of three games upon Roy Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park lifted Crystal Palace clear of the relegation battle.
The Eagles' four-game unbeaten run ended at Wolves on Tuesday, and West Ham's visit represents another tough test this weekend.
The Hammers won at Craven Cottage, held Arsenal to a draw and battered Bournemouth on the south coast before losing to Liverpool on Wednesday.
David Moyes' side will be disappointed with the manner of that defeat, as his side took an early lead, and will no doubt look to rectify it during the trip across London.
EBERECHI EZE is one man loving life under Hodgson.
Promoted from side to centre stage, the former QPR midfielder has played every minute of Hodgson’s latest tenure, posting some impressive figures.
In those five Premier League games, an all-action Eze has hit 15 shots, completed 11 tackles, committed five fouls and picked up one card.
His offensive numbers are what interests me here.
Eze has hit at least three shots in three of those games, racking up five efforts during the Eagles' victory over Leicester and during their defeat at Molineux on Tuesday.
At 13/8, his price to have 3+ SHOTS Saturday lunchtime appeals.
The shackles appear to be off for Palace, averaging 16.6 shots over the last five games, a significant improvement on their season-long figure of 10.9.
And with their sharpest shooter, Wilfried Zaha (2.4 shots per game), sidelined, Eze shoulders the brunt of the creative responsibility, as his side's next most shot-happy player.
A responsibility he appears to relish.
Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
