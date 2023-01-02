Wednesday's televised Premier League action sees Spurs visit Crystal Palace. George Gamble previews the game and provides a best bet.

The visitors haven’t kicked on since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, coming from behind to draw against Brentford and then losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa. Antonio Conte will be desperate for his side to tighten up defensively, but can they avoid conceding for an eighth consecutive league match here? Patrick Vieira’s men were excellent at Selhurst Park in the lead up to the World Cup, winning all of their final three matches. But those three were against Southampton, Wolves and Leeds respectively, all sides that are struggling to make an impact in the league and Tottenham Hotspur will represent an entirely different test.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Crystal Palace 11/5 | Draw 12/5 | Tottenham 6/5

However, the hosts still look likely to score considering they have successfully hit the back of the net in six of their eight home league outings, with their previous loss against Fulham being the first time they haven’t scored since a 2-0 opening day defeat to league leaders Arsenal. As good as they are going forward, there are still some question marks over their defensive capabilities, and keeping more clean sheets would go a long way to helping them achieve their targets and pushing further up the table. Of their eight matches at home, Crystal Palace have kept just a single clean sheet, which came against bottom side Southampton. The visitors have dropped out of the top four after picking up just a single point from their last two matches, with the most recent disappointment coming in the shape of a 2-0 loss at home to former Arsenal boss Unai Emery and his new-look Aston Villa side.

The boos rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium once the full-time whistle had blown and huge improvement is needed. Another loss for the visitors here would see the pressure intensify but it seems unlikely that they won’t at least get on the scoresheet here given Crystal Palace’s tendency to ship goals and the fact that Spurs have found the back of the net in seven of their eight away matches. Points are essential for both sides here and given the respective predicaments both outfits find themselves in, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks to be the standout selection in this tie, even at 8/11. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet

Crystal Palace v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 2pts Both Teams to Score at 8/11 (888sport) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (02/01/23)