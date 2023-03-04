A Crystal Palace side dropping into relegation trouble host title contenders Manchester City on SNF. Liam Kelly has two bets for the match-up.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Tyrick Mitchell to be shown a card at 6/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City look to cut Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points as they visit Selhurst Park on Saturday night, a venue where they slipped up to draw 0-0 last season. This Crystal Palace team, however, is not close to performing at the same level as 2021/22, sleepwalking into the relegation battle despite remaining in 12th place for seven consecutive weeks. Now just six points from the bottom of the table and five points above the drop zone, Patrick Vieira's side really have to fight for survival. If there is a team you do not want to welcome when you're searching for points, it's City.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Crystal Palace 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Manchester City 1/3

We know what Pep Guardiola's team are all about and they look to be heading out of their small blip in form, hammering Bournemouth 4-1 before recording a comfortable, efficient 2-0 win over Newcastle last time out (xG: MCI 1.45 - 0.44 NEW). It's the type of victory City will be seeking here, especially with the important Champions League second leg against RB Leipzig coming up on Tuesday. Efficiency is exactly what Palace have lacked recently, which makes MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS a solid first selection at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Palace have scored just six goals in 11 games since the World Cup break, averaging 0.89 expected goals for (xGF) per game across those matches.

Chance creation has been an issue for the Eagles all season, covered more extensively in this feature on Palace's relegation woes, so it's difficult to see them testing a City side capable of shutting any team down. Another bet that takes my fancy is TYRICK MITCHELL TO BE SHOWN A CARD, available at a standout 6/1 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Tyrick Mitchell to be shown a card with Sky Bet Nathaniel Clyne (around 9/2 in places) was of interest at first glance given Jack Grealish's form and incredible ability to draw fouls, leading the league in that metric per 90 minutes played. However, Clyne has yet to receive a card and seemingly avoids committing fouls rather well, recording just nine all season.

Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are next on City's standings for fouls drawn, all of which are usually deployed on Mitchell's side. Palace's left-back has committed 19 fouls this season with just one card received, but, at the prices, he makes appeal to get his second yellow of the campaign.

