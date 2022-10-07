The Premier League's Super Sunday commences at Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace welcome Leeds. James Cantrill has previewed the game, picking out his best bets.
1pt James Tomkins Card at 7/2 (bet365)
1pt Jack Harrison Card at 6/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
0.5pts Tomkins and Harrison Card Double at 27/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
Leeds did not taste victory in September, winning a solitary point against Everton.
Jesse Marsch’s side have already matched that total this month after securing a valuable point last Sunday, playing with a man down for the majority of their stalemate against Aston Villa.
Villa will be aggrieved not to have found the net, generating an xG of 2.58 in a game that descended into a battle of attack v defence.
United will take the positives from that plucky display down to the capital, hoping to extend their gap over Crystal Palace to four points.
In stark contrast, the manner of the hosts 1-2 defeat to Chelsea will have left them despondent.
Familiar face Conor Gallagher’s, a Palace loanee last season, injury time winner left Patrick Vieira’s side above the dotted line on goal difference.
JAMES TOMKINS looks set for a rare start after coming off the bench to replace the injured Nathaniel Clyne in the Eagles most recent fixture, a defeat to Chelsea.
This will be a rare opportunity for the veteran defender, whose game time has become increasingly sparse since migrating south to Selhurst Park from Stratford.
The former Hammer has only made six top flight appearances in each of the previous two seasons, to put that into perspective, he started three times as many games the season before.
Tomkins is a seasoned pro, making his EPL debut 17 seasons ago he comes from a different era, one of a more physical nature which is why he has racked up over 50 cards.
He has picked up 25 of those cards for Palace, and with him playing a bit part role he will not be up to the speed of the game which is why I fancy him to add to his tally and be SHOWN A CARD here.
It is also worth noting that he could be opposing Patrick Bamford.
United’s talisman last few seasons have been plagued with injury, and has been sorely missed given how pivotal he is to his side when he is fit and firing.
His gamesmanship knows no bounds which is why he has ruffled the feathers of most of the centre backs he has opposed.
In his last 11 starts, at least one of his direct opponents has been carded in six of those games.
Since Marsch’s reign began at Elland Road, his side have averaged over two cards per game, picking up 44 over 19 league games, only failing to receive at least one card on two occasions.
JACK HARRISON’s card record pre and post Marsch is chalk and cheese.
Last season, under his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, Harrison averaged 0.07 cards per game, since the American boss took charge, that figure has more than doubled to 0.16 per game.
With Viera finding a way to fit Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew around vocal point Odsonne Edouard, Harrison and co will have their work cut out defensively.
That attacking quartet have drawn a combined average of 7.5 fouls per game, that is more than Manchester United and West Ham have won as a team!
Harrison is expected to get the nod on the left hand side. Interestingly, four of the seven left hand sided midfielder/ attackers to face Palace this season have been carded with Mason Mount, Ryan Fraser, Phil Foden and Luis Diaz all receiving cautions.
If you fancy something with a bit more juice, you can combine these two card selections at 27/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, the next best price for the double is 21/1.
Paul Tierney has the whistle for this one, and this is a referee that likes to oblige on the cards front dishing out 25 yellows and two red cards in the Premier League this season.
With him overseeing proceedings in the big smoke on Sunday, the double will certainly provide some interest.
Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct 1220 BST (07/10/22)
