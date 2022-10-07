In stark contrast, the manner of the hosts 1-2 defeat to Chelsea will have left them despondent.

United will take the positives from that plucky display down to the capital, hoping to extend their gap over Crystal Palace to four points.

Villa will be aggrieved not to have found the net, generating an xG of 2.58 in a game that descended into a battle of attack v defence.

Jesse Marsch’s side have already matched that total this month after securing a valuable point last Sunday, playing with a man down for the majority of their stalemate against Aston Villa.

JAMES TOMKINS looks set for a rare start after coming off the bench to replace the injured Nathaniel Clyne in the Eagles most recent fixture, a defeat to Chelsea.

This will be a rare opportunity for the veteran defender, whose game time has become increasingly sparse since migrating south to Selhurst Park from Stratford.

The former Hammer has only made six top flight appearances in each of the previous two seasons, to put that into perspective, he started three times as many games the season before.

Tomkins is a seasoned pro, making his EPL debut 17 seasons ago he comes from a different era, one of a more physical nature which is why he has racked up over 50 cards.

He has picked up 25 of those cards for Palace, and with him playing a bit part role he will not be up to the speed of the game which is why I fancy him to add to his tally and be SHOWN A CARD here.

It is also worth noting that he could be opposing Patrick Bamford.

United’s talisman last few seasons have been plagued with injury, and has been sorely missed given how pivotal he is to his side when he is fit and firing.

His gamesmanship knows no bounds which is why he has ruffled the feathers of most of the centre backs he has opposed.

In his last 11 starts, at least one of his direct opponents has been carded in six of those games.

Since Marsch’s reign began at Elland Road, his side have averaged over two cards per game, picking up 44 over 19 league games, only failing to receive at least one card on two occasions.

JACK HARRISON’s card record pre and post Marsch is chalk and cheese.

Last season, under his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, Harrison averaged 0.07 cards per game, since the American boss took charge, that figure has more than doubled to 0.16 per game.

With Viera finding a way to fit Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew around vocal point Odsonne Edouard, Harrison and co will have their work cut out defensively.