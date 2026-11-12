Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage with Thomas Frank expected to be appointed

A 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool left Palace bottom of the Premier League with seven points from 10 games.

They have the worst goal difference (-14) have conceded a league high 24 goals and are also struggling in the Europa League, sitting 21st in the 32-team league phase after four matches.

Oliver Glasner chose not to extend his contract at Selhurst Park in the summer after a hugely successful two-and-a-half seasons, during which he won the club's first major silverware by delivering the FA Cup in 2025 and Conference League a year later.

The only positive since Sage replaced him in the summer is that they have reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Should, as expected, Frank be swiftly named as the Frenchman's successor he will start his reign against newly-promoted duo Coventry (A) and Hull (H) after the international break.

He has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in February and was strongly linked to both Fulham and Palace in the summer.

The Danish coach oversaw an unprecedented period of success at Brentford between 2017 and 2025, securing promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1935 before establishing them with four comfortable mid-table finishes between ninth and 16th.

But he struggled at Spurs (W13 D11 L14) with their form collapsing after an initial strong start where they lost just two of his opening 14 games.