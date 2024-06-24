Croatia 1-1 Italy: Last-gasp goal earns Italy last-16 place at Euro 2024

Croatia had seemed set to progress as Group B runners-up thanks to a first-half strike from Luka Modric, until Mattia Zaccagni curled home with virtually the last kick of the game.

Modric had missed a penalty moments earlier but became the oldest goalscorer in Euros history when, at 38, he turned sharply and finished high into the Italy net to put his side on course for the last 16.

But Zaccagni had other ideas and having been left unmarked on the left of the penalty area, he took his chance stylishly to perhaps confine Modric to the harshest of exits from international football, his future still to be confirmed.

As the final whistle blew, players on both sides collapsed to the ground, Italy knowing they'd escaped the ignominy of what would have been likely progress in third place.

Croatia on the other hand needed to win as they appear highly unlikely to advance with just two points having drawn with both Albania and Italy, conceding in stoppage time on both occasions. Their exit could be confirmed on Tuesday.

Italy will face Switzerland in the last 16 and have now avoided the same half of the draw as Spain, Germany and Portugal.

Spain beat Albania 1-0 thanks to Ferran Torres's first-half goal to confirm their progress as group winners.

