Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains in his plans.
The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus.
Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move for a player who is absent from United’s pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.
“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” manager Erik ten Hag said.
“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.
“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”
Odds correct at 11:30 (11/07/22)
The bookies have reacted to the news, with Ronaldo now favoured to remain at Old Trafford having been backed to move to Chelsea this time last week.
Alex Keble wrote about how Manchester United would be better off without the Portuguese star, though it now seems likely that Erik ten Hag will have to build his team and system around the front man.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.