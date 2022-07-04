Chelsea are now the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if the forward leaves Manchester United this summer.
It is claimed the 37-year-old has urged the club to let him depart Old Trafford if they receive a suitable offer in the coming months, though a senior source at the club told PA Sport that such a request would be denied.
The Times' Duncan Castles reports that the decision is driven by Ronaldo's desire to continue playing in the Champions League after the Red Devils failed to finish in the Premier League's top four last season.
Despite it being a disappointing campaign for the club, the Portuguese star scored 24 goals in all competitions (18 from 17.2 xG) on his return to Manchester.
It was hoped by fans that Erik ten Hag's arrival would see Ronaldo stay for the remainder of his two-year contract, but it is believed he feels he has 'three or four years' left at the highest level and wants to be competing for silverware.
Bayern Munich were initially the favourites following the news, but reports of Chelsea's interest have seen them move into even money favourites for his signature.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (04/07/22)
