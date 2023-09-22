Coventry vs Huddersfield betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Coventry to win at 5/6 (Ladbrokes)
It is the dawn of a new era for Huddersfield, who parted ways with Neil Warnock last Wednesday.
The ever-green supremo signed off with a 2-2 draw with Stoke after steering the Terriers clear of the drop last season.
As is often the case, Warnock left the club in a better state then what he inherited, and it will be interesting to see if Darren Moore can take them to the next level.
Moore has not been out of management for too long, three months and two days since he left Sheffield Wednesday. Huddersfield’s new manager comes into this fresh off a successful stint in South Yorkshire where he oversaw the Owls' escape from the third tier.
The Terriers' trip to Coventry comes four days after Moore’s appointment though, his impact in could therefore be minimal.
COVENTRY’s start to the campaign does not make for great reading. Seven points from a possible 21, twice as many defeats as victories (1) and four draws.
Context is the key here though.
Mark Robins side went within a whisker of the promised land last season and the fall out from Fankaty Dabo’s missed penalty meant the Sky Blues had to sell their best two players, Gustarvo Hamer and Viktor Gyökeres.
Their two defeats came against Leicester, second tier new boys tipped for an immediate return to the Premier League, and Cardiff City, who will be a tough side to beat at home under Erol Bulut.
At a shade of odds on, there is enough juice in their price TO WIN on Monday.
Matt Godden has hit the ground running this campaign.
Coventry’s frontman has scored five times already this season, a tally no Championship player can top.
He is averaging 0.51 xG and 0.72 goals per 90 minutes, and comes into this fixture off the back of a brace against Cardiff.
Score prediction: Coventry 2-0 Huddersfield (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Robins has three absentees, Callum O’Hare, Fabio Tavares and Ben Sheaf. The latter has been ruled out for six weeks with an abductor injury.
Coventry’s manager may have to reshuffle his backline. Joel Latibeaudiere could move up to right wing back and summer signing Liam Kitching may be handed his first start since joining from Barnsley.
With no fresh injury concerns for the Terriers, Moore could name the same XI as Warnock fielded last Wednesday, assuming the new manager does not want to bring drastic changes.
An unchanged team would see Huddersfield line-up in a 4-3-3 formation with Matty Pearson, one of Wednesday’s goalscorers, continuing at right back.
Coventry: Wilson; Binks, McFadzean, Kitching; Latibeaudiere, Kelly, Eccles, Dasilva; Ayari; Wright, Godden
Huddersfield: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Nakayama, Ruffles; Rudoni, Kasumu, Wiles; Thomas, Harratt, Koroma
