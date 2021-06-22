Euro 2020: Tactical previews of final group stage games including Portugal v France

Portugal v France: Count the counter-attack

20:00 BST, Wednesday on BBC One

Puskás Aréna - Budapest, Hungary

It took Portugal 84 minutes to break down Hungary, and while France were held to a draw in Budapest, it tells us they are not at their best when expected to dominate the ball and probe for spaces.

Consequently France’s conservative setup and focus on counter-attacking football should stump the Portuguese; Cristiano Ronaldo is severely limited by a crowded penalty area, while Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes both looked a little lost when attempting to play through a sea of bodies.

At the other end, the quick breaks we saw in France’s opener – when Paul Pogba fed Kylian Mbappe in behind – should return for this one, primarily because 38-year-old Pepe is clearly vulnerable to the speed of the young France forward.

A lot will rest on the ability of Danilo Pereira and William Carvalho to shield their defenders and cut off the passing lanes from Pogba to Mbappe.

It is unlikely they will be able to do so, leading to a fairly simple France win.