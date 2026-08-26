Could the appointment of a world class manager break Manchester United out of their cycle?

A stupefying opening-day defeat to a promoted side; a listless, wheezing performance that looked as though no tactical plan had been drawn at all; ghosts in central midfield; Bruno Fernandes wandering around in desperation.

Manchester United, after a brief interlude, are back. There is no way to sugar coat the 2-0 defeat at Hull City, no positives to spin from a display as bad as anything put together by Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim, and while Michael Carrick was right to preach calm there was a lot about Man Utd on Saturday that pointed to another crisis incoming. Nothing speaks to that sense more than the screeching U-turn on Youri Tielemans’ suitability for Man Utd, and by extension the intelligence of the club’s transfer strategy this summer. It is symptomatic of the worst parts of the Manchester United vortex, from pundits to ex-players to dressing room leaks to the media frenzy that feeds the meat grinder.

Youri Tielemans is too slow, too lethargic, too ponderous, and just too United: a Madame Tussauds waxwork of Casemiro, the heaving loaf they only just shoved out the door. And with that snap analysis, the sink hole that is Manchester United has already claimed its first victim of 2026/27. It took Tielemans - one of Aston Villa’s most accomplished players and, upon his arrival, hailed as the graceful pass master who could lift Man Utd to the higher reaches of European football – just one game to encapsulate everything that’s gone wrong about the Man Utd midfield over the last 13 years. And the worst part? The U-turn might just be fair enough. At Villa, Tielemans benefited from world-class positional coaching from Unai Emery, whose infamous multiple-hour video sessions orchestrate such precise movements that a player of Tielemans’ technical ability always knew exactly where his team-mates would be. All he had to do was play the pass. It’s as easy hitting a ball against a brick wall: touch, pass, move. All of Tielemans’ flaws – namely a lack of speed, making him late to react and easy to bypass in the dribble – were hidden by a system that had players immaculately placed all around him for close support, in and out of possession. Put Tielemans into the Man Utd Industrial Complex and all of that disintegrates. What stood out most of all about his performance in the 2-0 defeat to Hull City weren’t the missed tackles or the sight of Championship places breezing past him, but the amount of time he spent dallying on the ball, head turning this way and that in search of a useful pass to play.

This is the perennial problem with Man Utd, its chicken-and-egg fatal flaw. Only a new tactical maestro can reshape the club, but they cannot do so without top players, yet any top players who move to Old Trafford are instantly made chaotic by the conditions into which they arrive. There is one way to break the cycle, and it’s disarmingly simple. In the long decade since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement United haven’t actually tried hiring an elite contemporary coach. David Moyes was the wrong fit. Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were past their best. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under-qualified. Erik ten Hag had never managed at the top level in a ‘Big Five’ league, and nor had Ruben Amorim. Ex-Man Utd pundits tend to agree that the club have tried everything when it comes to managerial types. Everything except a world-class manager in their prime - the bleeding obvious path never taken. United chose not to pursue free agent Antonio Conte when Solskjaer was clinging on in the summer of 2021. They hired Ten Hag instead of free agent Mauricio Pochettino. They missed free agent Thomas Tuchel when they let Ten Hag limp on after his FA Cup win. This summer they decided to repeat the Solskjaer cycle with Carrick, instead of waiting for the World Cup to unfold, when Pochettino or Julian Nagelsmann would have been available. Conte, by the way, is a free agent again after winning Serie A with Napoli.

It is admittedly a little reactionary to be listing managerial regrets one game into the Premier League season, especially after Man Utd topped the 2025/26 Premier League on points won since Carrick’s arrival in January. But the signs always pointed to Carrick being just another charismatic ex-player; another perfect interim without the elite coaching to bring Man Utd up to the top level, especially not with midweek European football added to the mix this year. Tielemans’ meandering performance at Hull wasn’t a sign United had bought the wrong player. Rather it betrayed the coaching deficit, the absence of elite thinkers at Old Trafford. Until Man Utd get serious about appointing managers it doesn’t matter who they sign. Everyone will sink.