The 2021/22 campaign saw Liverpool come agonisingly close to an unprecedented quadruple, but next season could be time for a rebuild - writes Andrew Beasley.

Liverpool’s transfer business over the last five years has been the envy of just about every other club around (and particularly those which are not funded by nation states). However, their fantastic record in the market could be about to put to a severe test. Michael Edwards, the club’s sporting director, is leaving after a very successful decade with the Reds, with the relatively untested Julian Ward replacing him.

Luis Diaz (€60m) → Liverpool 🔜?



Another big Michael Edwards signing is close.



Since he became Liverpool's sporting director in 2016, they have:



‣ Won the Champions League (reaching back-to-back finals)

‣ Won the Premier League (196pts across two seasons)



And signed: pic.twitter.com/EiXDyymfUz — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 28, 2022

This changeover could certainly have occurred at a more fortuitous time from Liverpool’s perspective. The club’s legendary front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah are about to enter the final year of their existing contracts. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta are in the same position, and while the former appears to have faded from view and may leave this summer anyway, the latter had the most consistent campaign he has enjoyed since arriving in England in 2018. With excellent utility veteran James Milner yet to agree to an extension to his deal which is about to expire, this could quickly become a summer of transition on the red half of Merseyside. An ageing squad Liverpool have benefited greatly from having had the core of their starting XI in place for a number of years. While many of their supporters would prefer the club to be more active in the transfer market, the Reds’ analytical approach means they only sign players who they are very confident can fit seamlessly into Jürgen Klopp’s squad. On the whole they have done this incredibly well. In the last two seasons, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have come in to provide competition up front, Thiago Alcântara has added a sheen to a midfield which could often be accused of being workmanlike, while Ibrahima Konaté has ensured at least one berth in the centre of the defence looks secure for years to come. There is a downside to using many of the same players over an extended period in that they grow old together. In 2017/18, the season in which Salah and Virgil van Dijk were bought while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson established themselves in the side, Liverpool had the second-youngest team in the Premier League. This season they were the fourth oldest.

While player quality will obviously trump youthfulness, two of the three squads who were older were relegated. Almost half (46.3%) of the Reds’ league minutes were played by men aged 29-or-older in 2021/22. The squad looks in need of a little refresh, and though this process has started up front, this summer is looking crucial. The balance of the attack When next season gets underway, Firmino, Mane and Salah will all be in their thirties and all in the final 12 months of their contract. At the time of writing, it’s far from certain they’ll all still be with Liverpool when the transfer window closes. Mane is reportedly looking for a new challenge elsewhere, with Bayern Munich his most likely destination. There’s a case to be made that he could be the hardest forward to replace, as he is capable of performing well in each position across the front three. The Senegalese AFCON winner was the only player to score at least seven non-penalty goals as both a left and centre forward in the Premier League this season. Diaz looks certain to take the slot on the left, but he hasn’t really played anywhere else so is somewhat limited in a positional sense. Similarly, Firmino only plays centrally while Salah won the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards while starting on the right, so it seems likely he’ll remain there. Mane moving on would not automatically leave Klopp short of quality options in attack but it would deprive him of a degree of flexibility. Big season for Elliott Whatever else happens, the team should get a little younger next season. Harvey Elliott was regularly in the starting XI in the early weeks of 2021/22 before suffering a horrendous injury, and the Reds have already secured his former Fulham youth team colleague Fabio Carvalho this summer.

Harvey Elliott could play more of a role in 2022/23