Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher joins Atletico Madrid from Chelsea for £36million

By Alex James
10:38 · WED August 21, 2024

Atletico Madrid have signed England international midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has joined for a reported £36million, signing a five-year contract in the Spanish capital.

Gallagher had been at Chelsea since he was eight and was named their Academy Player of the Year in 2018/19.

Last season he made 37 league appearances for the Blues, scoring five times and getting seven assists. He captained the squad for large parts of the season in the absence of captain and vice-captain Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Gallagher stat card 23/24
Gallagher stat card 23/24

The midfielder has also earned 18 caps for the England national team and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad which finished as runners up in the 2024 European Championships, making five appearances.

With his contract running out in 2025, Chelsea were keen to offload Gallagher overseas rather than lose him to a direct rival.

By joining Atletico Madrid, Gallagher becomes only the second-ever Englishman to play for Los Rojiblancos, with Kieran Trippier being the first before he left to join Newcastle in 2022.

