Gareth Southgate refused to be drawn on his future as England manager following his side's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

England had fought their way back into the game only to be denied by a late goal as Spain secured the victory many pundits felt their play had merited. Southgate spoke afterwards about his pride in a young group of players, without committing to what comes next for the man who has taken England to successive European Championship finals, both ending in defeat. He told ITV: “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I’m going to talk to the right people and, yeah, it’s just not for now. “I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they’ve got now, the age of the squad. Most of this squad are going to be around not just for the World Cup but the next Euros as well. There’s a lot to look forward to but at this moment that’s not any consolation.”

Gareth Southgate should do the honourable thing and walk now. So grateful for what he’s done, restoring us culturally and drastically raising our standards. Extremely proud to have had him leading us as a nation on the world stage. But we need fresh ideas to make that next step. — Gabriel Sutton (@GabSutton) July 14, 2024

On Sunday's defeat, he said: “We have competed until the very end of the final. “Today we didn’t keep possession of the ball quite well enough, especially when we had defended well. “When they press you really well, you have got to get out of that pressure and we were not able to do that. “In the end, that meant they had more control of the game and that can wear you down a bit. “That said, we were still right in there when we got the equaliser, the game was still wide open, and we had a big chance at the end. “As always in these games, it is fine margins, but I think there were the better team.”

Gareth Southgate's record as England manager 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



👉 2018: World Cup semi-finalist

👉 2019: Nations League semi-finalist

👉 2020: EURO finalist

👉 2022: World Cup quarter-finalist

👉 2024: EURO finalist pic.twitter.com/XNMqxxYQJU — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 14, 2024