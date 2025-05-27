Conference League final tips and predictions: Real Betis vs Chelsea best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Conference League final
2pts Real Betis-Draw (Double Chance) at evens
2pts Nicolas Jackson 2+ fouls at 6/4 (bet365)
2pts Marc Cucurella 1+ total shot at 23/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Antony to score or assist at 13/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Marc Cucurella to score anytime at 16/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Joe Townsend
All the build-up, in England at least, has been focused on how Chelsea simply cannot fail to lift the Conference League trophy on Wednesday.
I'm convinced that the vast majority of people expressing that view don't even know who the Blues are playing in the final, with there a common misconception that having coasted their way to Wrocław by steamrolling minnow after minnow, the last hurdle will surely be another lesser-known European opponent.
The reality is altogether different, with a consistent, experienced REAL BETIS team standing in their way.
A sixth-placed finish in La Liga meant Betis have finished between fifth and seventh in all five seasons under former Manchester City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini having made the top seven just twice in 15 years prior to his arrival.
There are plenty of familiar names in this Betis XI, including goalkeeper Adrian, former Barcelona defender Marc Barta, Switzerland stalwart Ricardo Rodriguez, five-times Champions League winner Isco and on-loan Manchester United winger Antony, who has 14 goal-involvements in 25 games since joining in January.
They head into this final having lost only two of their past 20 fixtures and are well worth backing in the WIN-DRAW (DOUBLE CHANCE) market at even money.
To reach this point, Chelsea have beaten Danish, Polish and Swedish clubs in the knockout stage. In the group phase the only team they faced from Europe's top five leagues was Heidenheim, who last week avoided dropping in to Germany's Bundesliga II by edging past Elversberg in a relegation play-off.
This will be quite the step up, and having secured Champions League football with victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, it in no way carries the level of importance and prestige for Chelsea as it does for Betis.
Odds correct at 1045 BST (27/05/25)
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
NICOLAS JACKSON has proven to be one of the best defensive forwards about this season.
He may not be the most clinical - in the Premier League he has scored 10 times from an xG of 12.24 - but boy does he make himself a nuisance for defenders and act as a vocal point for the Blues star-studded attack.
Back from suspension, Jackson is expected to lead the Blues line in Poland and his price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals.
He has committed at least one foul in each of his last seven Premier League appearances and hit this line in three of his last four starts in all competitions.
Odds correct at 1345 BST (27/05/25)
Tom Carnduff
I'll avoid another rant about Chelsea's involvement in this competition.
They'll actually get to enjoy a test of a team who are actually semi-decent at football in the final hurdle of their 'quest' to 'achieve' this bit of silverware.
Betis' squad has a number of familiar names to Premier League fans, with Manchester United winger ANTONY enjoying a superb loan spell with the club.
In 25 appearances for his current side, he's scored nine and assisted a further five, making the 13/5 on him TO SCORE OR ASSIST worth backing.
Backing him in this market has been a winner in five of eight Conference League outings, with the same in over a third of his league appearances.
There's a confidence about him again and he's in an environment which he can enjoy. It's a contrast to the player we saw lacking ideas in a United shirt.
Given that we fancy Betis to have a chance, I'll side with Antony being among the goals.
Odds correct at 1850 BST (27/05/25)
Jake Osgathorpe
"Cucurrella, Cucurella,
He eats paella,
He drinks Estrella,
His hair is f*cking massive"
I'm sure that chant will be ringing around the Wrocław Stadium on Wednesday, and I will certainly be joining in. MARC CUCURELLA has been very kind to me this season, and he could have a say again on Wednesday.
He's been a hugely vital attacking threat for Enzo Maresca's side, and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge given his goalscoring record.
We can back the curly-haired Spaniard at 16/1 to find the net in Poland, despite him scoring seven times in his last 22 starts across the Premier League and Conference League of which he has played more than 45 minutes.
Since mid-December, he's posted a goals per 90 average of 0.32 and been Chelsea's top scorer across PL and UECL matches, and while he is running slightly hot in terms of data - though his 0.17 xG per 90 in that time still makes the price available huge value - he consistently gets chances.
In that same 22 game sample, Cucurella is averaging 1.25 shots per 90, so we simply have to back him to have 1+ TOTAL SHOT to bigger stakes given the price of 23/20.
The same bet is also odds-against with bet365, and it's one that has landed in 16 of his last 22.
In the Conference League this bet has landed frequently despite him rarely playing more than 45 minutes. He's started five times in this competition and this bet has won four times, with his shot per 90 average in Europe's tertiary competition up at 1.53.
To round off, Cucurella is an underrated attacking threat who scores big, decisive goals - scoring the winner in Chelsea's narrow wins over Leicester and Manchester United recently - and this could be the same type of game... Come on Cucu.
Odds correct at 1850 BST (27/05/25)
