Conference League final tips and predictions: Real Betis vs Chelsea best bets and preview

They head into this final having lost only two of their past 20 fixtures and are well worth backing in the WIN-DRAW (DOUBLE CHANCE) market at even money. CLICK HERE to back Real Betis-Draw (Double Chance) with Sky Bet To reach this point, Chelsea have beaten Danish, Polish and Swedish clubs in the knockout stage. In the group phase the only team they faced from Europe's top five leagues was Heidenheim, who last week avoided dropping in to Germany's Bundesliga II by edging past Elversberg in a relegation play-off. This will be quite the step up, and having secured Champions League football with victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, it in no way carries the level of importance and prestige for Chelsea as it does for Betis. Odds correct at 1045 BST (27/05/25)

NICOLAS JACKSON has proven to be one of the best defensive forwards about this season. He may not be the most clinical - in the Premier League he has scored 10 times from an xG of 12.24 - but boy does he make himself a nuisance for defenders and act as a vocal point for the Blues star-studded attack. Back from suspension, Jackson is expected to lead the Blues line in Poland and his price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Nicolas Jackson to commit +2 fouls with Sky Bet He has committed at least one foul in each of his last seven Premier League appearances and hit this line in three of his last four starts in all competitions. Odds correct at 1345 BST (27/05/25)

Tom Carnduff I'll avoid another rant about Chelsea's involvement in this competition. They'll actually get to enjoy a test of a team who are actually semi-decent at football in the final hurdle of their 'quest' to 'achieve' this bit of silverware. Betis' squad has a number of familiar names to Premier League fans, with Manchester United winger ANTONY enjoying a superb loan spell with the club.

In 25 appearances for his current side, he's scored nine and assisted a further five, making the 13/5 on him TO SCORE OR ASSIST worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Antony to score or assist with Sky Bet Backing him in this market has been a winner in five of eight Conference League outings, with the same in over a third of his league appearances. There's a confidence about him again and he's in an environment which he can enjoy. It's a contrast to the player we saw lacking ideas in a United shirt. Given that we fancy Betis to have a chance, I'll side with Antony being among the goals. Odds correct at 1850 BST (27/05/25)

I'm sure that chant will be ringing around the Wrocław Stadium on Wednesday, and I will certainly be joining in. MARC CUCURELLA has been very kind to me this season, and he could have a say again on Wednesday. He's been a hugely vital attacking threat for Enzo Maresca's side, and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge given his goalscoring record. CLICK HERE to back Marc Cucurella to score anytime with Sky Bet We can back the curly-haired Spaniard at 16/1 to find the net in Poland, despite him scoring seven times in his last 22 starts across the Premier League and Conference League of which he has played more than 45 minutes. Since mid-December, he's posted a goals per 90 average of 0.32 and been Chelsea's top scorer across PL and UECL matches, and while he is running slightly hot in terms of data - though his 0.17 xG per 90 in that time still makes the price available huge value - he consistently gets chances.