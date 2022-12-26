Sporting Life
Cody Gakpo is in Golden Boot contention after a some fine form

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree deal with PSV for Dutch forward

By Sporting Life
22:14 · MON December 26, 2022

Liverpool and PSV have reached an agreement over the transfer for forward Cody Gakpo, who will have a medical in the next few days.

Gakpo had been linked with a move to the Premier League since the summer transfer window, and speculation around his future only intensified after an impressive World Cup.

The Dutch forward scored three times in Qatar, and was set to be at the centre of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Liverpool, but reports have confirmed that it's the Reds that have won the battle.

Jurgen Klopp's side have reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Gakpo, with fee likely to be around £37m plus add-ons.

The 23-year-old will travel to the UK for a medical imminently.

How will he fit in at Anfield? Well, Sam Maguire answered that question last month in his article on Gakpo.

