Benfica head to Bruges in the first leg of this Champions League round of 16 match-up. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

I'm not sure what to make of the reminder that Scott Parker is now in charge of a Club Brugge team that is playing in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Of course, my instant reaction is to avoid any pre-match, or post-match for that matter, press that Parker will be involved in unless it features a beat from The Streets. Jokes aside, I think it's fairly standard to assume that this is a level above what is expected of both Parker and his Belgian club. Fortunately, the draw has handed them one of the easiest games they could expect in the last 16.

Benfica are a tough opponent for Club Brugge, however, albeit weakened by outgoings in the January transfer window. Sitting top of the Portuguese table with room to spare only goes so far to show how good they've been domestically this term, drawing twice and losing just once in 20 games. Perhaps more impressive are Benfica's defensive numbers. Roger Schmidt's side have conceded only 12 goals in the league this season, allowing an average of 0.53 expected goals against (xGA) per game. They were stout in what was a difficult Champions League group, too, conceding seven times in an unbeaten Group H run. With that in mind, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is the bet that looks value at 6/5. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet

Club Brugge's domestic form has been nowhere near the level required to compete in the knockout rounds of the UCL recently, but, obviously, they rose to the occasion in this competition in the group stage. Both Team's to Score 'No' has been a winner in each of their six Champions League games this term, and given this might be a nervy match-up for teams that are on the brink of the quarters, the price about at least one team to keep a clean sheet is appealing.

Club Brugge v Benfica best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 6/5 (BetVictor, Parimatch) Score prediction: Club Brugge 0-1 Benfica (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (13/02/23)