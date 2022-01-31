The 29-year-old left Inter Milan by mutual consent in December having not played a game since he collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euros game with Finland in June.

Serie A rules meant Eriksen was no longer able to play in Italy's top-flight division because of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) he had fitted following his cardiac arrest.

His move to Brentford sees him return to English football having spent seven seasons with Tottenham before joining Inter two years ago.