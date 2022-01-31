Sporting Life
Denmark's Christian Eriksen
Denmark's Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen: Brentford sign ex-Tottenham midfielder

By Sporting Life
10:55 · MON January 31, 2022

Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on deal until the end of the season, just six months after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old left Inter Milan by mutual consent in December having not played a game since he collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euros game with Finland in June.

Serie A rules meant Eriksen was no longer able to play in Italy's top-flight division because of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) he had fitted following his cardiac arrest.

His move to Brentford sees him return to English football having spent seven seasons with Tottenham before joining Inter two years ago.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.”

