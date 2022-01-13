Chris Wood has become Newcastle’s second January signing after completing his move from Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

The 30-year-old New Zealand striker has signed for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in excess of £20million, on a two-and-a-half year-contract and could make his debut in Saturday’s showdown with fellow strugglers Watford at St James’ Park. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told the club website: “Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us.” Wood, who has played for Leicester and Leeds among other clubs, moves to Newcastle after four-and-a-half years at Burnley, during which time he scored 49 goals in 144 Premier League appearances.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I’m delighted to be a Newcastle United player,” Wood said. “I have played at St James’ Park a few times and it’s an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special. “The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can’t wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us.”