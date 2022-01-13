Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Burnley striker Chris Wood
Chris Wood has signed a two-and-a-half year contract and arrives in time to feature in Newcastle's Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

Chris Wood: Newcastle sign New Zealand striker from Burnley for undisclosed fee

By Sporting Life
12:32 · THU January 13, 2022

Chris Wood has become Newcastle’s second January signing after completing his move from Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

The 30-year-old New Zealand striker has signed for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in excess of £20million, on a two-and-a-half year-contract and could make his debut in Saturday’s showdown with fellow strugglers Watford at St James’ Park.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told the club website: “Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

Chris Wood's Premier League statistics

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us.”

Wood, who has played for Leicester and Leeds among other clubs, moves to Newcastle after four-and-a-half years at Burnley, during which time he scored 49 goals in 144 Premier League appearances.

Download the Sporting Life app now

“This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I’m delighted to be a Newcastle United player,” Wood said.

“I have played at St James’ Park a few times and it’s an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

“The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can’t wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us.”

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS