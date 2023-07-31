Sporting Life
England match preview v China

China v England tips: Women's World Cup 2023 best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:56 · MON July 31, 2023

Football betting tips: Women's World Cup 2023

1pt China to win or draw Double Chance at 15/8 (Sky Bet)

Tight, tense, but it's two from two for the Lionesses.

It was an underwhelming start against Haiti, the Caribbean side were 100/1 to cause an upset. It was a similar story against Denmark where a real bit of quality from Lauren James proved to be the difference.

England survived a late scare, Amalie Vangsgaard rattling the post, but their 100% record ensures a spot in the knockouts before a ball is kicked in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The Lionesses did not come through that game unscathed though. Injury to Keira Walsh has cast a shadow over the English camp despite the damage not being as bad as originally feared.

It remains to be seen how long she will be out of action for and with little riding on the game with China, it provides Sarina Wiegman with a great opportunity to work out a contingency plan.

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: ITV1

China 13/2 | Draw 10/3 | England 2/5

This round of fixtures is notoriously tricky to decipher but in a group where all of the games have ended 1-0, maybe we have a chance.

According to their odds, CHINA have a 16.7% chance of qualifying from the group stages, a feat they have managed in all seven of their World Cup appearances to date, but a result at the Hindmarsh is a non-negotiable which is why siding with them TO WIN OR DRAWin the DOUBLE CHANCE market appeals.

Despite playing the majority of their last game with 10 players, China edged past Haiti courtesy of a goal from the spot.

The Asian Cup winners will need to build on that momentum but in a tournament where favourites such as Germany, France and Spain are slipping up, that is not out of the question.

There is the small matter of replacing Walsh for England, her technical ability and tactical intelligence will be missed and are attributes England do not have the squad depth to replace.

Given the magnitude of the fixture for China, and what is at stake, siding with them getting a result seems logical, especially given the uncertainty around a Walsh replacement for England.

China v England best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt China to win or draw Double Chance at 15/8 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: China 1-0 England (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Odds correct at 1330 BST (31/07/23)

Women's World Cup predictor - Netherlands
ALSO READ: Our insight and predications for day 13

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

