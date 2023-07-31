Tight, tense, but it's two from two for the Lionesses.

It was an underwhelming start against Haiti, the Caribbean side were 100/1 to cause an upset. It was a similar story against Denmark where a real bit of quality from Lauren James proved to be the difference.

England survived a late scare, Amalie Vangsgaard rattling the post, but their 100% record ensures a spot in the knockouts before a ball is kicked in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The Lionesses did not come through that game unscathed though. Injury to Keira Walsh has cast a shadow over the English camp despite the damage not being as bad as originally feared.

It remains to be seen how long she will be out of action for and with little riding on the game with China, it provides Sarina Wiegman with a great opportunity to work out a contingency plan.