The Women's FA Cup final sees Chelsea take on Manchester United, and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at a good price.

Football betting tips: Women's FA Cup 1pt Guro Reiten to score anytime at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A sold out Wembley awaits Chelsea and Manchester United, with the 2023 Women's FA Cup final seeing all tickets at the 90,000 seater venue snapped up at the beginning of May. It's a contrasting tale for the two sides involved. A victory for United would see them lift their first FA Cup, while a positive outcome for Chelsea would stretch their dominance in this competition to each of the last three editions. A battle between the two contenders for the Women's Super League title sets this up to be an intriguing contest, but one in which the Blues' experience should well be enough to see them through.

The thing that puts me off going into the outright market is that there is every chance this game goes beyond the 90 minutes. These are two closely matched sides with striking similar records throughout the campaign. Instead, targeting individual players opens up some value and the 11/4 available on GURO REITEN TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Guro Reiten to score anytime with Sky Bet The Norwegian winger has been in superb form throughout this season. Seven goals and ten assists have come in the top-flight of English women's football, with a further four strikes and eight helpers in other competitions.

A record of 11 goals and 18 assists highlights how important Reiten is to this Chelsea side, and the recent scoring form is there heading into the contest at Wembley. Goals against Everton and Leicester were also the openers of those games, and 8/1 is available for first goalscorer if you're after something a bit bigger, but the 11/4 available on one anytime is good enough here. Add in recent responsibilities from the penalty spot and it should be an afternoon where REITEN sees chances to strike.

Chelsea Women v Manchester United Women best bets and score prediction 1pt Guro Reiten to score anytime at 11/4 (General) Score prediction: Chelsea Women 2-1 Manchester United Women (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (12/05/23)