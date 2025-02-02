Chelsea vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It's frankly ridiculous what the subconscious dredges up.

Having resolved not to reference magic or anything related to namesake Harry in this preview, reading through Graham Potter's pre-match quotes I couldn't help but draw comparisons with Professor Dumbledore's wise words:

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.

While the new West Ham boss isn't quite as eloquent as the Hogwarts' headmaster, he appears similarly philosophical on the eve of his first return to Stamford Bridge as an opposition manager since being sacked after less than seven months in charge.

“I didn't want to lose my job but at the same time I look back now and maybe it's the best thing that happened to me," a reflective Potter explained.

"I just look at it as a learning experience. I've got no bad feelings towards Chelsea and still have lots of good relationships with the people there. I'm just looking forward to the journey I'm on now with West Ham."

Potter, who won 12 of his 31 games in west London, waited almost two years to take his next opportunity 10 miles or so across the city.

Even for as calm a character as the former Brighton manager, to believe this match is no more significant than any other would be naive.