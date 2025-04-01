Chelsea vs Tottenham tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

0.5pts Colwill and Bergvall to be carded at 18/1 (William Hill)

1pt Lucas Bergvall to be carded at 7/2 (William Hill)

1pt Levi Colwill to be carded at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

The midweek Premier League action concludes at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Tottenham.

It is a clash between a good home side and a bad away side.

The visitors return to top flight action in 14th place having lost more than half of their league games this term.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been particularly poor on the road losing eight times, only Leicester (10) and Southampton (12) have lost more times.

Chelsea signed off for the international break with a 1-0 loss at Arsenal but have been consistently good on their own patch.

Enzo Maresca’s side have taken 28 points from 14 home games (joint-third most) and have only lost twice in the league.

The Blues have won the last three meetings with Spurs, scoring 10 goals and will have their eyes set on a top fourth finish and a Europa Conference League title in the last two months of the campaign.