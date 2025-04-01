Chelsea vs Tottenham tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Levi Colwill to be carded at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Lucas Bergvall to be carded at 7/2 (William Hill)
0.5pts Colwill and Bergvall to be carded at 18/1 (William Hill)
BuildABet @ 17/1
- Levi Colwill to be carded
- Lucas Bergvall to be carded
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Home 3/5 | Draw 10/3 | Away 18/5
The midweek Premier League action concludes at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Tottenham.
It is a clash between a good home side and a bad away side.
The visitors return to top flight action in 14th place having lost more than half of their league games this term.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have been particularly poor on the road losing eight times, only Leicester (10) and Southampton (12) have lost more times.
Chelsea signed off for the international break with a 1-0 loss at Arsenal but have been consistently good on their own patch.
Enzo Maresca’s side have taken 28 points from 14 home games (joint-third most) and have only lost twice in the league.
The Blues have won the last three meetings with Spurs, scoring 10 goals and will have their eyes set on a top fourth finish and a Europa Conference League title in the last two months of the campaign.
What are the best bets?
This fixture has a good recent history of cards, an obliging referee and some nice prices in the player card market.
Referee Craig Pawson has dished out 70 yellows and three red cards in 17 top flight appearances this term.
Chelsea have the poorest discipline of any Premier League side (79Y 1R) and LEVI COLWILL is their second most carded player with seven.
At 5/1 with Sky Bet, Colwill’s price TO BE CARDED appeals.
The defender doesn’t mind getting stuck in, completing 1.3 tackles and committing 1.1 fouls per game.
Another standout price is LUCAS BERGVALL TO BE CARDED at 7/2 with William Hill.
Bergvall has eight bookings in 38 appearances this term, five in 19 starts, and a 0.29 cards per 90 average domestically which translates to a price of 5/2.
Combining the pair in a CARD DOUBLE at 18/1 also appeals.
Team news
Cole Palmer should be back available for Chelsea, he missed the trip to Arsenal before the international break with illness.
Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Mykhailo Mudryk all miss out here. There are also doubts over Romeo Lavia’s fitness.
Micky Van de Ven could return to the starting XI after a lengthy injury lay-off alongside Cristian Romero at the heart of defence.
Kevin Danso, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are all doubts and Radu Dragusin is ruled out.
Lucas Bergvall should be fit to start at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder withdrew from the Sweden squad with illness.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Colwill, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sanchez, Palmer, Neto; Nkunku
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Odobert, Solanke, Son
Match facts
- Chelsea have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Spurs (W9 D2), winning the last three in a row by an aggregate score of 10-4.
- Tottenham have lost each of their last three Premier League games against Chelsea, last losing more consecutively against the Blues between January 2000 and March 2002 (6).
- Chelsea have won more Premier League games (36) and scored more Premier League goals (120) against Tottenham than they have vs any other opponent. Indeed, only three teams have scored more goals against a side in the competition than their 120 vs Spurs (Arsenal vs Everton, Manchester United vs Everton, Liverpool vs Newcastle, all 124).
- No side has earned fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than Tottenham (10, level with Brentford), who have lost five of nine such games this season (W3 D1). Only in 1987-88 (6), 1989-90 (6), 2003-04 (6), and 2004-05 (7) have Spurs ever suffered more London derby defeats in a league campaign.
- Chelsea have won each of their last four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, the last two of which while also keeping a clean sheet. Only once in the last five seasons (from 2020-21) have the Blues won three successive home league games without conceding, doing so from April to May 2024 in a run that included a 2-0 win over Tottenham.
- Coming into this matchday, only Leicester (10) and Southampton (12) have lost more Premier League away games this season than Tottenham Hotspur (8). Not since 2008-09 have Spurs suffered more away defeats in a single league campaign (11).
- Heading into this matchday, only Liverpool have had more shots following fast breaks (56) in the Premier League this season than Chelsea (42), while only Liverpool have scored more goals from fast breaks (13) than Tottenham (10) in the division this term.
- Ange Postecoglou has lost all three of his Premier League meetings with Chelsea – the only side he has faced without yet picking up a point in the competition. He could become the first ever Tottenham manager to lose each of his first four league games against Chelsea in charge of the club.
- Against no other side does Nicolas Jackson have more Premier League goals than his four against Tottenham (also 4 v West Ham). Indeed, 47.8% of the Chelsea striker’s goals in the competition overall have been scored in London derbies (11/23); among players with 20+ Premier League goals, only Manuel Lanzini has netted a higher proportion in all-London clashes (48.1% - 13/27).
- Son Heung-min has nine Premier League assists this season, making him one away from recording 10+ assists in four separate seasons in the competition (10 in each of 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2023-24), which would equal Christian Eriksen’s Premier League record for Tottenham. However, Son has faced Chelsea in the league 17 times without providing a single assist – the most he’s faced a side in the Premier League without setting up a goal.
Odds correct at 1230 BST (01/04/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.