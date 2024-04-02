Chelsea vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pts Marc Cucurella to score anytime at 25/1 (Sky Bet)
After his side's 2-2 draw with Burnley, a fixture Chelsea were 3/10 on to win, Mauricio Pochettino said his side lacked “heart and head”.
Despite the Blues' owners deep pockets, these are two things that have eluded Todd Boehly whilst cohesion and consistency have eluded Pochettino on the pitch.
Only 11 victories in 28 games in the Premier League leaves Chelsea eight points off Thursday’s opponents as the chance of European football next term becomes increasingly slim.
Manchester United will still be harbouring hopes of Champions League football. They sit nine points behind Tottenham with a game in hand but as their 16/1 odds reflect, their chances are slim.
MARC CUCURELLA has seven league goals to his name in a career spanning over 200 games. That is a goals per 90 average of 0.04 which explains why he is 25/1 to find the net on Thursday.
The floppy haired fullback scored recently in Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter final game with Leicester, his first in Chelsea colours but his attacking output suggests he has been unfortunate not to break his Premier League duck.
In 11 top flight appearances, he has hit the target four times, squandered two ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and generated an xG of 0.95.
Cucurella may just be a poor finisher but I am willing to roll the dice on him TO SCORE ANYTIME against Manchester United.
Goals are clearly expected at Stamford Bridge with over 2.5 and both teams to score both priced at 4/11. It is with good reason too as Chelsea’s last five games have seen 24 goals and Man Utd’s have averaged 3.20. The Red Devils have also shipped the third most shots in the division (17.2 per game) conceding 106 in their last four games alone.
Ben Chilwell was absent at the weekend and isn’t expected to be available here so Marc Cucurella should continue at left back.
Malo Gusto picked up a hamstring injury against Burnley and will be assessed ahead of kick-off on Thursday. Axel Disasi will move to right back in his absence with Thiago Silva coming into the heart of defence.
Manchester United also have injuries in defence as both Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane were forced off against Brentford game at the weekend, while Lisandro Martinez suffered a calf strain and will be out for another stretch. Jonny Evans is also nursing an injury, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are also unavailable on Thursday.
Teenager Willy Kambwala will likely be asked to step in at centre-back due to the defensive shortages alongside Harry Maguire, while Mason Mount will be fighting for a starting place against his former club after netting at Brentford.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
